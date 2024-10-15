DPIIT announces relaxations in Quality Control Order for cookware, utensils to enhance ease of doing business

New Delhi [India], October 15 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said on Tuesday that it has extended the date of implementation of the Quality Control Order 2024, after consultation with the industry to address the issues faced in the implementation of the QCO and has introduced certain relaxations.

An official release said the Quality Control Order (QCO), 2024 on Cookware, Utensils, and Cans for Foods and Beverages is one of the many initiatives of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for quality ecosystem development, attracting investments and fostering entrepreneurial talent that places paramount importance on product quality.

It said that to enhance ease of doing business, several relaxations have been introduced in the said QCO, which includes exemption from the QCO for very small micro-enterprises (i.e., micro-enterprises registered under the Udyam portal) where the investment in plant and machinery does not exceed Rs 25 lakh, and the turnover does not exceed Rs 2 crore.

The release said a six-month relaxation to clear legacy stock has been provided through a specific provision and exemption for the import of cans filled with powder, semi-solid, liquid, or gas through a specific provision has been introduced.

An exemption for 200 units of cookware, utensils, and cans for food and beverages intended for research and development (R&D) by manufacturers of such goods and articles has also been introduced through a specific provision.

The release said the Cookware and Utensils (Quality Control) Order, 2023 which was earlier notified on August 10, 2023 contains five Indian Standards (IS).

"The QCO was extended with the amendment in name of the QCO i.e. "Cookware, Utensils, and Cans for Foods and Beverages (Quality Control) Order, 2024" which was notified on March15, 2024, and effective from September 1, 2024 for Large and Medium-Scale Manufacturers and foreign manufacturers," the release said.

"DPIIT has further extended the date of implementation of the said QCO vide e-Gazette notification dated October 14, 2024 after consultation with Industry Associations/ Industry to address the issues faced in the implementation of the QCO and has introduced certain relaxations," it added.

The QCO shall now be implemented from April 1, 2025.

"For small enterprises and for micro enterprises the QCO shall be effective from July 1, 2025 and October 1, 2025, respectively. This extension period has been provided to enable domestic manufacturers to align with the enhanced quality standards while contributing to India's broader economic goals of achieving self-reliance and manufacturing excellence," the release said.

"Compliance with the Standards will promote growth in the corridors of performance, durability, and dependency. India is, therefore, poised to be recognized as the manufacturing hub of premium quality goods on the back of a strong Industry-Government partnership as homegrown brands are set to capture a significant market share by fostering consumer trust," it added.

