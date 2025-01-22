DPIIT partners with Apna to boost startup talent and create job opportunities for youth

New Delhi [India], January 22 : Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Apna, India's leading jobs and professional networking platform, have entered into an alliance for talent hunt, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a release on Tuesday.

This collaboration aims to equip DPIIT-registered startups with highly skilled manpower, thereby creating new job opportunities for unemployed youth, the Ministry added in the release.

The release added that the partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), brings a monetary value of Rs 2000 per entity registered on the Bharat Startup Registry (Bhaskar) platform in hiring credits on Apna's platform for each of the 7,00,000 entities.

This will be currently valued at Rs 140 crore. As the startup ecosystem gradually grows, the initiative's value will scale up, touching an estimated Rs 300 crore.

Pertinently, the collaboration seeks to provide DPIIT registered startups with credits worth Rs 2000 each on Apna's platform. These credits will support better hiring by enabling job postings and unlocking access to tailored talent pools.

With Seven Lakh registrations on Bhaskar, the initiative represents a value of upwards of Rs 140 crores. As the number of startups grows within the ecosystem, the value will escalate to Rs 300 crores, providing significant resources to support India's entrepreneurship.

The credits will enable startups to access Apna's comprehensive hiring tools, promoting better job matching and efficiency. Enhanced access to talent will reduce time-to-market for new initiatives, supporting startups in scaling operations.

Moreover, Apna's platform will create pathways for skilled workers to engage with India's burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The credits will empower startups to use Apna's job posting and AI-driven matching features, tailored to their hiring needs, the release added. Towards integration, DPIIT's Startup India program will collaborate with Apna to curate job postings and align talent pools with industry requirements, the release added.

