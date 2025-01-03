DPIIT partners with Start-up Policy Forum to boost entrepreneurial ecosystem

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) entered into a partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), among key industry organisations representing India's leading new-age companies.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, under the commerce ministry, said that pertinently, the SPF Baithaka gathering of founders and policymakerswould be organised on January 15-16 here at Bharat Mandapam, as part of National Startup Week celebrations.

The event will offer a platform to announce new collaborations between DPIIT and SPF members.

Additionally, SPF will partner with DPIIT to organize specialized immersive programs, enabling global investors to engage with Indian startups and witness firsthand the groundbreaking innovations emerging from across the country.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT and Startup India said that this strategic collaboration with SPF underscores DPIIT's commitment to create a congenial atmosphere where startups could thrive and contribute immensely to India's mission of becoming a global innovation hub.

Adding further, he said the SPF members represent the essence of India's entrepreneurial spirit and their participation in this mission will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of developed India by 2047.

Director Startup India Sumeet Kumar Jarangal said the collaboration aims to amplify innovation, drive technology adoption, and boost manufacturing capabilities in India.

By forging partnerships amongst DPIIT and SPF members, the alliance seeks to promote the Indian startup ecosystem globally on the centre stage and facilitate relationship with international stakeholders and ecosystem enablers, mentioned Jarangal.

Meanwhile, Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO, Startup Policy Forum, remarked, "This alliance reflects the shared aspirations of DPIIT and SPF to build a resilient and thriving startup ecosystem. By facilitating useful collaborations amongst SPF members and DPIIT, we aim to ensure India's position on the global innovation map and empower entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential."

SPF is an industry alliance for India's new-age companies. As per the statement, SPF's members include many of India's most successful and valuable startups including Razorpay, CRED, Groww, Zerodha, Pine Labs, OYO, Acko, Swiggy, Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Livspace, Cars24, Cardekho, Mobikwik, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor