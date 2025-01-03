DPIIT partners with Start-up Policy Forum to strengthen India's startup ecosystem

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on Friday partnered with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a reputed industry organisation representing India's leading new-age companies, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated in a release.

As part of the celebrations for National Startup Week, the SPF Baithak, a meeting of founders and policymakers, will be held here at Bharat Mandapam from January 15-16, according to Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT.

The event will offer a meaningful platform to announce new collaborations between DPIIT and SPF members. Additionally, SPF will partner with DPIIT to organize specialized immersive programs, enabling global investors to engage with Indian startups and witness firsthand the groundbreaking innovations emerging from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv Joint Secretary, DPIIT and Startup India said that this strategic collaboration with SPF underscores DPIIT's unflinching commitment to create a congenial atmosphere where startups could thrive and contribute immensely to India's mission of becoming a global innovation hub.

Adding further he said the SPF members represent the essence of India's entrepreneurial spirit and their participation in this mission will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of developed India by 2047.

Unfolding the perspective of this out of the box initiative, Director Startup India Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal said the collaboration aims to amplify innovation, drive technology adoption, and boost manufacturing capabilities in India.

By forging partnerships amongst DPIIT and SPF members, the alliance seeks to promote the Indian startup ecosystem globally on the centre stage and facilitate relationship with international stakeholders and ecosystem enablers, mentioned Dr Jarangal

Meanwhile, Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum, remarked , "This alliance reflects the shared aspirations of DPIIT and SPF to build a resilient and thriving startup ecosystem. By facilitating useful collaborations amongst SPF members and DPIIT, we aim to ensure India's position on the global innovation map and empower entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential."

SPF is an industry alliance for India's new-age companies. SPF's members include many of India's most successful and valuable startups including Razorpay, CRED, Groww, Zerodha, Pine Labs, OYO, Acko, Swiggy, Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Livspace, Cars24, Cardekho, Mobikwik among others.

