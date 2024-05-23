Dr. Anjalika Atrey Honored as Most Trusted Celebrity Psychiatrist in Mumbai at Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Dr. Anjalika Atrey, Consultant Psychiatrist, stood in the spotlight as she was honored with the prestigious title of the Most Trusted Celebrity Psychiatrist in Mumbai at the esteemed Global Excellence Awards 2024 (GEA). This illustrious event, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd and held on 12th May 2024, in Mumbai, was graced by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the Chief Guest. Hosted by the charismatic Rithvik Dhanjani, the evening unfolded with an aura of grandeur and sophistication, setting the stage for the celebration of excellence across various fields. Among the distinguished recipients of recognition for their exceptional contributions to various fields, Dr. Anjalika Atrey emerged as a shining example of trust and reliability in the realm of psychiatry, garnering admiration and respect from both peers and patients alike.

With a career dedicated to providing compassionate care and invaluable support to individuals grappling with mental health challenges, Dr. Anjalika Atrey has established herself as a leading authority in the field. Her unwavering commitment to patient well-being and her holistic approach to treatment have earned her the trust and confidence of her clients, making her the go-to psychiatrist for celebrities and individuals seeking expert guidance and support in Mumbai. In an expression of gratitude upon receiving the prestigious accolade, she shared her sentiments, stating, "I am deeply honored to be recognized as the Most Trusted Celebrity Psychiatrist in Mumbai. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of my team and the trust placed in me by my patients. I am committed to continuing to provide compassionate care and support to those in need, and this recognition only strengthens my resolve to make a positive difference in the lives of others."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra graced the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest, adding an air of elegance and prestige to the Global Excellence Awards 2024. Notable winners included the Best Talk Show Of The Year- The Thugesh Show, Fresh face of the year- Ayesha Khan, Digital Beauty Influencer Of The Year- Ankush Bahuguna, Inspiring Personality In Culinary Excellence- Shivesh Bhatia, Trending Face of the year- Abhishek Kumar, Best Supporting Actress for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- Anjali Anand and Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Female)- Manasi Parekh and many more.These individuals, through their talent and dedication, have left an indelible mark on their respective industries, inspiring others with their remarkable achievements.

