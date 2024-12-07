Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored by India’s Vice President for Outstanding Contribution to Alternative Medicine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 7: Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, renowned for his groundbreaking work in the field of alternative medicine, was honored by Honorable Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Health Minister, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, at a grand ceremony. This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon him for his pioneering research and remarkable contributions to treating severe illnesses through alternative medicine.

Dr. Jain, through his “Arogya Super Specialty Alternative Medicine Clinic” in Indore, has developed effective treatment protocols for over 300 complex diseases. His work aligns with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) holistic definition of health—encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being.

While receiving the honour, Dr Jain remarked, “This recognition is not just for me but for the trust and support in modern homoeopathy. My dream is to see India’s medical systems gain global recognition.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor