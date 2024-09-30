Dr Ashwin Fernandes’s book Modialogue Launched at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

New Delhi [India] September 30: The much-awaited book “Modialogue: Conversations for a Viksit Bharat,” authored by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director of the global university rankings agency – QS Quacquarelli Symonds, was officially released at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in the distinguished presence of Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, National Spokesperson of BJP and Member of Rajya Sabha Member along with Smt Smriti Zubin Irani, Former Union Cabinet Minister and Ms Jessica Turner, CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

This national book launch gathered distinguished guests and notable figures from diverse sectors to celebrate the release of a thought-provoking work that delves deeply into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s communication strategy, primarily through his transformative radio program, Mann Ki Baat.

The title “Modialogue,” a blend of ‘Modi’ and ‘dialogue,’ encapsulates how a simple broadcast has evolved into a dynamic national conversation. The book highlights how this platform has fostered engagement among citizens, providing a voice for the people and mirroring their aspirations, concerns, and hopes for the future.

The book has been authored by Dr Ashwin Fernandes, a distinguished thought leader and academic known for his contributions to the global higher education landscape. Hailing from Goa, Dr Fernandes has made significant strides in advancing educational excellence and fostering international collaborations and has collaborated extensively with institutions across the country, offering strategic guidance and support to help them achieve global recognition and improve their academic and research standards.

Modialogue features contributions from Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa; Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Cabinet Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Shri Satish Mahana, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh; along with Smt Smriti Zubin Irani.

The book showcases Modi as a master communicator, drawing parallels with Chanakya’s emphasis on the importance of communication skills for leadership. What sets the book apart is its integration of artworks by prominent Indian artists inspired by the themes discussed in Mann Ki Baat, showcasing India’s rich artistic diversity. The book also contains an analysis of a survey of 4,235 people across India who shared their positive opinions on the program.

In his remarks at the book launch, Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Modialogue serves as a unique blend of leadership communication and public engagement, encapsulating the essence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s innovative communication strategies.” He further added that “The book not only documents Modi’s transformative vision for India but also reflects the importance of dialogue in governance, a concept deeply rooted in Indian tradition and essential for a vibrant democracy.”

Smt Smriti Zubin Irani, who is also a contributor to the book, at the event stated, “India has always been a land of boundless stories and wisdom, and through Modialogue, Dr Ashwin Fernandes has beautifully captured the essence of these narratives as shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat. This book is not just a chronicle of episodes; it’s a journey into the heart of a nation that is rediscovering its identity and aspirations. Each page reflects India’s resilience, spirit, and diversity, showcasing how meaningful dialogue can inspire, transform, and unite us all towards building a Viksit Bharat.”

Ms Jessica Turner, CEO of UK-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, stated, “Whenever I visit India, I am always reminded of the advances that have already been achieved and the immense potential and possibility of Indian higher education. I have been in awe of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India, and Modialogue has shown me the power and influence of his Mann Ki Baat radio addresses – an inspired solution to the unique challenge of communicating with people in the most highly-populated country in the world.”

Dr Ashwin Fernandes remarked on the book’s importance, stating, “Launching Modialogue marks a pivotal moment in understanding the impact of effective communication in governance and society. Modialogue is not just a reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s communication style; it represents our nation’s collective voice. Through ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ we have witnessed the power of dialogue in uniting our diverse thoughts and aspirations towards building a Viksit Bharat. This book rightly encapsulates those conversations, offering valuable insights into how meaningful communication can bridge divides, inspire action, and foster a sense of unity and purpose among citizens.”

