Dr. B. S. Shekhawat Honored With Most Trusted Astrologer & Vastu Expert of the Year Award at National Quality Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], October 9: Dr. B. S. Shekhawat was honored with the prestigious Most Trusted Astrologer & Vastu Expert of the Year Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This prominent event, orchestrated by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the exceptional guidance of Rahul Ranjan Singh, celebrates innovation and excellence across a wide array of industries. It brings together esteemed leaders to acknowledge outstanding achievements and impactful contributions.

A revered astrologer and spiritual guide, Dr. B. S. Shekhawat has earned widespread acclaim for his deep knowledge of Vedic Sciences and unwavering dedication to service. With a passion for sharing profound astrological insights, guidance, and spiritual remedies, his expertise also extends to Vastu Shastra, making him a trusted advisor in the field.

Dr. Shekhawat, upon receiving the award, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, "This honor is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the trust and faith my clients have placed in me over the years. It motivates me to continue guiding people with honesty and dedication."

The awards ceremony reached remarkable milestones with the esteemed presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, bringing an aura of elegance and celebration to the event. The evening recognized numerous exceptional individuals from various sectors for their invaluable contributions. The event was skillfully hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a well-known personality whose engaging charisma captivated the audience throughout the night. Among the standout honorees, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was celebrated as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation received the title of Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its impactful work in the community.

The success of the event was made possible through the generous support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

In a remarkable selection process, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. reviewed over 60,000 nominations to choose more than 100 winners spanning diverse sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also celebrated exceptional talents from Bollywood, television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and influential social media figures, showcasing the rich tapestry of talent in contemporary media.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a pioneering force in honoring excellence and innovation across multiple industries. Partnering with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in web development and digital marketing, Brand Empower continually strives to elevate the standards of industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted ally for businesses aiming to enhance their online footprint and elevate brand visibility. Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) has upheld a tradition of celebrating industry excellence and groundbreaking innovations. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured the esteemed Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, was further enhanced by the presence of Raveena Tandon as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. is unwavering in its commitment to celebrating the finest achievements within the industry, continually setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiration.

