Dr. Bart Fisher and the Give Life Foundation & PACT Partner with H2OMovement to Tackle Global Water Scarcity and Health Needs

New Delhi [India], November 11: Give Life Foundation & PACT H2OMovement, hosted an impactful event spotlighting crucial issues of water scarcity and health. Held at the Audi showroom on Mathura Road, the evening featured the "Walk for Water, Walk for Life, and Swab for Life" initiatives, drawing attention to clean water access and bone marrow registry. Diplomats from Greece, the Netherlands, and several African nations were present, highlighting the event's global relevance.

Dr. Bart S. Fisher, twice Nobel Prize nominee and Chairman of the Give Life Foundation, was the keynote figure of the evening. Dr. Fisher, author of India Wakes, has long advocated for sustainable health solutions and clean water access, two causes that go hand-in-hand. His partnership with PACT Par Anand Charitable Trust H2OMovement reflects the foundation's commitment to addressing both global health crisis and water scarcity, which disproportionately impact communities in need.

"The Give Life Foundation has joined forces with the H2OMovement to support awareness and development of two of the foundations of human lifewater and stem cells," said Bart S. Fisher, Chairman of the Give Life Foundation." "Without water there is no life. It is also true, however, that without properly functioning stem cells there is no life, as we need stem cells to produce all types of blood, red cells, white cells, and platelets. So, when blood cancers such as leukemia, thalassemia, and aplastic anemia strike, you may need a bone marrow transplant to obtain functioning marrow India needs a viable, functioning registry where you can obtain a marrow match, and we have come to India to establish such a registry," Fisher said.

The evening also featured Dr. Sanjanaa Jon, a respected social activist and philanthropist, who underscored the event's profound humanitarian and environmental impact. "This is about more than water or healthcareit's about life itself," Dr. Jon remarked. "Our health, our environment, and the well-being of all beings are deeply connected. By supporting Walk for Water and Swab for Life, we champion human rights and environmental preservation." She added, "Fashion and entertainment can inspire powerful change, and tonight we've shown how these platforms can raise awareness and drive action for a sustainable future."

Dr. Bart Fisher delivered a compelling speech on the urgent link between water scarcity and global health, calling for unified action across sectors. Diplomats from Greece, the Netherlands, and African nations showed their support, underscoring the event's international impact. Dr. Sanjanaa Jon highlighted the deep connections between human rights, sustainability, and philanthropy. The event spotlighted the Swab for Life campaign to expand the world's largest bone marrow registry and the H2OMovement's focus on water conservation. Under Dr. Fisher's leadership, the Give Life Foundation aims to address these pressing issues through global collaboration.

"We're honored to support Dr. Fisher and the Give Life Foundation in their mission," said Raghav Chandra & Mayank Datta Audi Delhi South "This event highlights how innovative solutions in health and water conservation can create a lasting impact on communities around the world."

The event successfully brought together influencers, diplomats, social activists, industry leaders, and supporters like Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of purpose and actionable ways to support the causes at hand.

