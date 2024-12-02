Dr. Basant Goel Honored by Vice President Dhankhar for Philanthropy and Social Welfare

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 2: Dr. Basant Goel was honoured at a prestigious event at the Taj Man Singh Hotel in Delhi, where he was honored by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his extraordinary contributions to philanthropy and social welfare. The Vice President unveiled Dr. Goel's biography and extended his personal best wishes, adding significance to the occasion. Dr. Goel expressed his heartfelt gratitude by presenting a distinctive cow dung painting, which was warmly appreciated by the Vice President.

The event saw further recognition for Dr. Goel's humanitarian efforts as he was awarded by Cabinet Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Hon'ble Minister Kiren Rijiju. These accolades underscore his relentless dedication to uplifting humanity through healthcare and social initiatives.

Dr. Goel's philanthropic journey gained widespread recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning him a place in the World Book of Records (London). On July 6, 2024, he achieved a Guinness World Record for organizing the most blood donations in a single camp, facilitating the distribution of 200 units of blood daily across India. This remarkable achievement has saved countless lives and earned him the title "Blood Man of India" from the President of India, who personally hosted him at the President's House for four days.

International acclaim followed when the International Book of Honour (England) recognized his humanitarian impact on October 26, 2024. These global accolades reflect Dr. Goel's unwavering commitment to serving humanity, particularly through healthcare and social welfare initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Goel expressed his gratitude for the historic recognition and the unwavering support of his community. He reaffirmed his commitment to making a meaningful difference in people's lives, vowing to continue his mission of serving humanity with dedication and compassion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor