Dr Batra’s® Healthcare Introduces World’s Most Advanced Treatment for Targeted Hereditary Hair Loss: XOGEN

New Delhi (India), June 27: Dr Batra’s® Healthcare, the world’s largest chain of homeopathic clinics, introduces a pioneering innovation with the launch of XOGEN, an exosome-based targeted hair treatment designed for men and women, to revolutionize the management of hereditary hair loss with its exosome-based formulation.

XOGEN represents a cutting-edge advancement in hair restoration, using a potent formula of 2 billion cells to regenerate hair. Clinically proven to show visible results in just three months. It stimulates stem cells for natural regrowth, nourishes follicles, reduces scalp inflammation and enhances blood flow for stronger, thicker hair. The process involves releasing growth factor-rich exosomes onto the scalp, which then migrate and latch onto damaged hair cells, deeply absorbing and delivering essential nutrients to promote repair and healing.

Commenting on the launch Dr. Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr Batra's® Healthcare and the first Indian President of the Trichological Society of London (UK) said, “We are thrilled to introduce XOGEN, the world's most advanced exosome-based hair treatment. This targeted therapy and regeneration medicine accelerates hair growth and revitalizes hair follicles. XOGEN is the fastest treatment which gives best results even to those suffering from hereditary hair loss. At Dr Batra's®, we are committed to providing the best possible treatments and ensuring our patients’ satisfaction.”

XOGEN treatment option will be available at all Dr Batra's® clinics across India and Dubai, backed by a money-back guarantee*. For more information about XOGEN and to book a consultation, visit www.drbatras.com or contact our nearest clinic.

About Dr Batra's®

With over 200+ clinics in around 160 cities across five countries, including India, Bangladesh, the UK, UAE, and Bahrain, Dr Batra's® Homeopathy Clinics has over 350 doctors, including skin specialists, hair specialists and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra's ® has treated over 1 million patients and has been recognized as an ‘Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare' by The Economic Times. Dr Batra's ® specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health and Weight Management ailments, including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility.

For more information:

Website: www.drbatras.com

