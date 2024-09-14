Dr. Chirag Kevadiya’s new branch of SG IVF & Women’s Care inaugurated at Sarthana

Surat (Gujarat) [India] September 14: SG IVF & Women’s Care grandly inaugurated its new hospital opposite Sarthana Nature Park on 1 September 2024 with the blessings of elders as per Hindu rituals. Dr. Chirag Kevadia’s new venture was endowed by respected family members including grandfather Ramjibhai, grandmother Shyamu Ba, father Govindbhai and mother Savitaben.The new hospital at 501 to 503 Millennium Business Hub-1 opposite Sarthana Nature Park, is equipped with all the advanced facilities.

On this occasion Dr. Chirag Kevadia said that this hospital shows our commitment to provide modern treatments in the field of IVF and women’s health.

Dr. Kevadia has successfully performed more than 3000 normal (painless) deliveries, more than 1000 cesarean deliveries and more than 100 high risk deliveries. He has successfully performed more than 800 female cyst and tumor operations.Dr. Kevadia has also helped more than 1000 childless couples fulfill their dreams of becoming parents by providing treatment and support.

Dr. Kevadia says that choosing the right fertility treatment among several methods is important . A clear understanding of the strengths and limitations of each method is essential. Both ICSI and IVF are effective methods. But there is an important difference in the usage perspective of the two.

He further said that in IVF, egg and sperm are mixed in a lab dish and fertilized naturally. While ICSI injects a specific sperm directly into the egg. ICSI is generally useful for male infertility. When IVF is done male and female infertility.

Dr. Chirag did his M.B.B.S and D.G.O from the prestigious B.J. Medical College (BJMC) Ahmedabad. He has completed his 3 years fellowship in IVF at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and 2 years at Nadiad ‘s Tribhuvandas Foundation.

SG IVF & Women’s Care’s mission is to provide personalized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Also to develop a system where everyone can achieve their dream of fatherhood or motherhood with confidence and ease.

While the vision of the group is to empower the society by making people more aware about fertility, especially in rural areas where awareness about the treatment is limited. He said that their aim is to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding IVF and ICSI technology.Moreover, the hospital wants to provide advanced reproductive healthcare to all, regardless of their background.

Dr. Chirag Kevadia also said that, “Every 8 minutes, we lose a woman to cervical cancer in India. Early diagnosis, vaccination and awareness can save lives. Let’s work together to save our mothers, daughters and sisters from this preventable tragedy.”

This message emphasizes the urgency of the issue and the importance of awareness and preventive care.

Dr. Chirag’s goal is to best meet the needs of each patient. That is why the tagline of SG IVF is “Delivering Happiness.”

