Dr Jay Goyal Honoured with Lokshahi Aarogya Ratan Samman 2024 for Excellence in Eye Care

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Dr. Jay Goyal, Senior Eye Surgeon and Director at Surya Eye Hospital, has been awarded the prestigious Lokshahi Aarogya Ratan Samman 2024 for Excellence in Eye Care. The esteemed award was presented by the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Eknath Shinde, in a ceremony held in Mumbai. The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Mr. Uday Samant, Industries Minister of Maharashtra; and Mr. Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Education, Maharashtra.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Goyal stated, “I am deeply honoured to receive the Lokshahi Aarogya Ratan Samman 2024. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and the Maharashtra government for this prestigious recognition. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of the Surya Eye Hospital team and our unwavering commitment to advancing eye care in our community.”

Dr. Goyal’s recognition reflects not only his dedication but also the broader commitment of Surya Eye Hospital to improving eye health and accessibility across the region. The Lokshahi Aarogya Ratan Samman 2024 stands as a significant milestone in the journey of advancing eye care in Maharashtra and beyond.

Dr. Goyal further emphasized, “At Surya Eye Hospital, our mission has always been to provide exceptional eye care and to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients. This award reaffirms our dedication to the field of eye surgery, and we will continue to strive for excellence in delivering the highest standard of eye care to those in need.”

Surya Eye Hospital has been at the forefront of eye care since its inception, consistently setting benchmarks in the field with its advanced treatments and pioneering techniques. Since its establishment, the hospital has played a central role in enhancing eye health and providing cutting-edge solutions to patients across Mumbai and beyond. Its commitment to excellence has made it a leading institution in the realm of ophthalmology.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor