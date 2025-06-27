Dr. Jitesh Shetty's New Book Reveals a Powerful Truth: You're Built to Repair

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Renowned dermatologist, wellness innovator, and pioneer of the MedSpa movement in India, Dr. Jitesh Shetty has just released his much-anticipated book, "Rebuild From Within: A New Era in Cell Regenerative Therapy". The book is already making waves in both medical and wellness circles for its accessible breakdown of the science behind regenerative medicinean area Dr. Shetty believes holds the key to the future of healthcare.

At the core of Rebuild From Within is a revolutionary idea: your body has the innate power to heal itself. And in this book, Dr. Shetty explains exactly how.

Making Regenerative Medicine Understandableand Actionable

Written in clear, jargon-free language, Rebuild From Within is aimed at anyone interested in how stem cells, exosomes, and cutting-edge therapies can naturally restore health, reduce aging, and treat chronic conditions. Dr. Shetty demystifies concepts like cell therapy, AI-enhanced diagnostics, and the body's own repair mechanisms, providing readers not just with theory, but with practical advice for choosing ethical and effective treatments.

"This isn't just a medical manualit's a wellness manifesto," said Dr. Shetty in a recent interview with The Enterprise World. "People need to know that we're entering an era where aging, disease management, and recovery can be transformed by working with the body, not against it."

Why This Book, Why Now?

Dr. Shetty's journeyfrom founding Tvam, one of India's first integrated MedSpa clinics, to training medical professionals through the Indian Institute of Cosmetology, and now pioneering stem cell-based therapies at his newly launched O'morphia Wellness Centergives him a uniquely holistic perspective.

Over two decades, he has embraced the fusion of dermatology, aesthetics, and alternative healing. With this book, he takes a bold step into the world of regenerative science, addressing an urgent need for more transparency, ethical awareness, and patient education in a space often clouded by hype.

"I've shifted from doing to designing," he shared. "The focus now is orchestrating strategy, interpreting biological signals, and scaling impact through AI-powered and cell-based interventions."

A Mission beyond Medicine

Rebuild From Within isn't just about personal healthit's about redefining what it means to live well. The book speaks to professionals, health-conscious readers, and even skeptics, offering a grounded yet visionary approach. Dr. Shetty also tackles topics such as data privacy in medical AI, emotional well-being in anti-aging care, and the dangers of quack therapies.

His larger mission? To make regenerative therapies accessible and safe, while upholding scientific rigor. "The future of medicine," he insists, "must be human-centric and ethically rooted."

The Road Ahead

With Rebuild From Within now available in stores and online via Amazon, Dr. Shetty is preparing for a nationwide tour to speak about wellness, aging, and regenerative science. Meanwhile, his new venturesincluding Magnum Essex, a wellness brand focused on optimizing athlete performancehighlight his commitment to practical, impactful health transformation on a larger scale.

From his early advocacy of aromatherapy and organic skincare to his current work in AI-powered healthtech and exosome therapy, Dr. Shetty has consistently been ahead of his time. And with this book, he invites readers to join himnot just in extending their lifespan, but in expanding their quality of life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor