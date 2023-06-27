Dr Kannan Vishwanatth joins as Member of Council at the Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences Riga

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 27: Prof Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, a Noted Academic Researcher & Global Pharma entrepreneur has formally been inducted as Member of Council at the Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences Riga, the research council that has earned its reputation as a center of excellence in enhancing the credibility and visibility of economics, supporting economists & Improving diversity in Riga, Latvia.

Speaking on this Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth said " I feel very honored and excited to be a member of the prestigious Member of Council at the Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences Riga. As a member of the Council, my role would be to suggest policies that would create a stimulating environment for innovation and research to attract and retain a generation of scientists in various fields, providing scientific advice to the Council of Ministers when required, raising nationally and internationally awareness above the science and technology developed in the country, and effectively establishing collaborations between the public and private sectors to make an impact in the economy and well-being of the country. I am indeed looking forward to playing a greater role in the public understanding of economics and its many applications. It intends to extend its communication and engagement activity, with a particular focus on engaging young people. It will invest in new ways to connect the media and interest others with the expertise the Society and its members can offer."

Dr Nina Linde, Director of the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences said "We are excited & thrilled to have with us Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth as Member of Council at the Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences Riga. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth's rich expertise as an academic researcher & global entrepreneur will have a tremendous impact on the future initiatives of the Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences. Our objective & goal is to promote the study of economic science providing a forum for research, debate, and networking. The Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences provides significant resources for economists and support for education and the training of students, teachers, and researchers. Increasingly we are focussed & committed on improving the public understanding of economics through engagement with economists, researchers, and the wider public."

The Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences (Institute) was registered as a scientific and research institute in 2006. The action and activities of the Institute are oriented to studying economic problems significant for Latvia, seeking and creating innovative and scientifically based solutions. At present, the Institute is one of the leading research centers for the economy with wide partnership links in European and other countries of the World and can provide a research-based, competent opinion about ongoing processes in the economy of Latvia, the Baltics and Europe, as well as to note the future progression. The mission of the Institute is to facilitate the development of the Latvian economy in the regions and the country as a whole, preparing based on research, competent assessments, and opinions on ongoing processes in the economy of Latvia, Baltics, and Europe, as well as elaborating recommendations related to development opportunities of the economy.

Visionary entrepreneur Dr Kannan Vishwanatth based out of Riga, Latvia is the Founder & Managing Director of our Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company Rupus Global Limited & Dr Ashley's Limited. He holds a doctorate in Business Management (PhD). Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a global opinion maker on contemporary issues & a much sought-after speaker in various international forums. As a Research Scholar, Dr Kannan has published many research papers & is associated with many top-notch International Institutions as Editorial Reviewer. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a global Citizen & a strong believer in Corporate Social Responsibilities. Over the years, Dr Kannan has slowly transitioned away from Corporate World and into philanthropic & academic ventures. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a top academic researcher at the Garwood Innovation Fellow at Garwood Centre of Open Innovation, Haas School of Business Berkeley University of California & Senior Research Scholar at the Latvian Academy of Sciences in Riga. Dr Vishwanatth further pursue higher studies at the University of Azteca European Programs. Having mastered Chemical Engineering, Vishwanatth started his entrepreneurial journey a decade ago and formed a successful mid-sized pharmaceutical company with a major thrust on API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient). Dr Kannan Vishwanatth has recently floated Rupus Global Herbal & Research & Development Institute Limited, an independent herbal research firm that will function as a pioneer institute in the area of research, education, conservation, and popularization of Ayurveda medicinal plants. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a renowned international trade specialist & mentor to many startups. In a career spanning more than 20 years of both the academic & corporate world, Dr Kannan has received many international accolades.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor