Dr Mamta Soni’s Nature Care Clinic redefines beauty and wellness with natural products

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 5: Dr Mamta Soni, a renowned naturopath committed to promoting natural beauty and wellness, is revolutionising the industry with her range of exclusive products made from natural ingredients and free of chemicals.

Her initiative Nature Care Clinic, which she established in the year 2000 with her husband Mukul Soni’s support, offers a comprehensive range of services, including hair and skin treatments, as well as a wide range of wellness products. Her passion to make people look beautiful has led her to develop hair packs, face packs, and wellness products that are made meticulously using a blend of dry fruits, beetroots, rose, fennel seeds, and other natural elements to rejuvenate the body and mind. The products also incorporate delightful floral fragrances, immersing users in a sensory experience like no other.

“I firmly believe that nature holds the answers to true beauty and wellness. We can achieve holistic beauty and well-being only by harnessing nature’s power and embracing its gifts. The natural products developed by us not only enhance the outer physical appearance but also contribute to inner betterment. I am committed to continuing the journey of innovation and helping people become beautiful naturally,” says Dr Soni.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Dr Soni has established a reputation as a pioneer in the field of naturopathy. Her qualifications include a certification course in naturopathy, an internship under the guidance of Dr Jay Sanghavi, workshops in Australia, Pune, and other places. Her academic journey also includes a Bachelor of Science degree.

Recently, Dr Soni unveiled a mango-flavoured hair pack. She has also introduced an instant glow face pack enriched with the goodness of pistachios, strawberries, and saffron. These products have not only received a lot of attention and praise but have also motivated many people to shift towards natural alternatives who previously relied on chemical-based products.

The beauty of Dr Soni’s approach lies in her steadfast commitment to enhancing natural beauty and handsomeness using products derived from nature. Her vision is to continue expanding her reach and serving people with exceptional products that harness the power of natural elements.

Her exceptional contributions to the beauty and wellness industry have earned her many prestigious awards and honours in Surat and Mumbai, among others. Notably, celebrated actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini is among her many esteemed clients. Dr Soni has developed very close ties with the actor and has even had the opportunity to visit her at home and explain to her the philosophy of her innovative products.

