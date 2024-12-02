Dr. Manika Khanna: Breaking Barriers in Reproductive Health

New Delhi [India], December 2: Dr Manika Khanna, a luminary in reproductive medicine and the founder of the Gaudium IVF chain of clinics is reshaping the landscape of women entrepreneurs in healthcare. With over 20 years of expertise in fertility and gynaecology, Dr Khanna has become a beacon of hope for families navigating infertility. Under her visionary leadership, Gaudium IVF has achieved over 25,000 successful IVF pregnancies with an industry-leading 80% success rate, solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in the field. Recently recognized by a leading magazine as one of India's foremost women entrepreneurs, Dr. Khanna is affectionately known as the “Mother of Miracles” for her groundbreaking contributions to reproductive health and her empathetic approach to patient care.

Expanding her vision beyond India, Dr. Khanna has led Gaudium IVF to become the first Indian IVF brand to establish an office in the United Kingdom.

This milestone underscores her commitment to making world-class fertility treatments accessible globally while elevating Indian healthcare on the international stage. Beyond her clinical excellence, Dr. Khanna's story of resilience and innovation resonates widely; her journey was recently highlighted on the Humans of Bombay podcast. She also actively champions health awareness, frequently hosting workshops for leading corporates and NGOs, focusing on women's health, IVF awareness, and holistic wellness during occasions like Women's & Men's Day.

Dr. Khanna's contributions extend far beyond her practice. Her remarkable achievements have garnered accolades such as the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the House of Lords, the Healthcare Leadership Award by Business World, and The Sushruta Award – Service of Bharat in the field of Health' By Mansukh Mandriya 2024. A staunch advocate for women's empowerment, she has built a team where 90% of the workforce comprises women, embodying her mission of driving positive change in healthcare and society. Through her work with underserved communities and her relentless dedication to advancing reproductive health, Dr. Khanna continues to redefine leadership in healthcare, inspiring generations to come.

