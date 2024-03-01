Dr. Manvir Bhatia demystifies the Connection Between Women's Hormones and Sleep in Exclusive Educational Session

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 1: Dr. Manvir Bhatia, a distinguished Senior Neurologist & Sleep Specialist at the Neurology & Sleep Centre, is pleased to announce an exclusive educational session titled "Women Hormones - A Roller Coaster." This special event, in conjunction with World Sleep Day and International Women's Day, is dedicated to unravelling the intricate relationship between women's hormonal changes and sleep patterns.

Event Details:

* Date: March 17, 2024 (Sunday)

* Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

* Venue: India Habitat Centre, Magnolia Hall, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

Key Speakers:

* Dr. Sonia Malik - Senior Gynaecologist & Chief Clinical Mentor, Nova IVR Fertility, India

Panellists:

* Dr. Meenakshi Ahuja - President, Delhi Menopause Society, Senior Director, Fortis Le Femme

* Dr. Surveen Ghumman - Sr. Director & Head, IVF & Reproductive Medicine, Max Group of Hospitals, Delhi & NCR

* Dr. Anita Sabharwal - NZ Coordinator Public Awareness, Committee of FOGSI

Event Agenda:

* Understanding Women's Hormones - Dr. Sonia Malik

* Panel Discussion on Tackling Sleep Issues in Women - Dr. Manvir Bhatia

* Harnessing the Power of Yoga for Healthy Sleep and Overall Well-being

* Audience Sharing Session - Share Your Own Stories

* Networking Lunch

In anticipation of the event, Dr. Manvir Bhatia expresses her enthusiasm, stating, "As a sleep specialist, I am excited to demystify the crucial link between women's hormones and sleep patterns. This educational session provides a platform for women to gain valuable insights into maintaining optimal sleep health amidst hormonal changes. Let's celebrate World Sleep Day and International Women's Day together!"

Why should one attend the event???

A women life is a myriad of events. She experiences a beautiful teenage, then passes through a phase of responsible motherhood- caring and nursing her child. As she ages, she passes through a turbulent peri-menopausal phase and finally becomes a senior citizen overlooking her family and community. All these phases, which resemble the 7 colours of rainbow are because of the female hormones, that troughs and crests during the different phases of her life.

Sleep is an important part of our lives and even sleep is impacted by hormones. Female specific hormones-estrogen and progesterone has a large impact on the quality of sleep and the manifestation of signs and symptoms. Progesterone improves the muscle tone and imparts protective effect, thereby reducing the instances of snoring and subsequent sleep apnea. Whereas the causes of disturbed sleep during pregnancy are quite different. So, let us explore and learn how women can navigate the roller coaster ride of hormones.

Registration:

Attendance to this enlightening session is free but mandatory. To secure your seat, please register by calling 9910662110 or emailing neurologysleepcentre@gmail.com.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your understanding of the dynamic interplay between women's hormones and sleep. Join us for an empowering session followed by a networking lunch.

About Neurology and Sleep Centre:

Established in May 2008 at L-23, Hauz Khas enclave, New Delhi, the 'Neurology and Sleep Centre' is led by Dr. Manvir Bhatia, a Senior Neurologist & Sleep Specialist, Ex. Prof Neurology, AIIMS (New Delhi), and Vice-President Indian Society of Sleep Research, Founder- Sleep medicine Institute. Committed to enhancing sleep health, the centre provides facilities for consultations in both neurological and sleep-related disorders, electrophysiological investigations, sleep studies, and expertise in PAP devices (CPAP, BIPAP, etc.). Learn more at www.neurologysleepcentre.com

