Dr. MGR Educational and Research University's 'Sketch Up Unparalleled', a National Cultural Extravaganza on Art & Architecture was a Monumental Success

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5: 'Sketch Up Unparalleled', a National Cultural Extravaganza on Art & Architecture was organized by the Faculty of Architecture, Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute University, as part of their intercollege cultural festival recently. The mega-event brought together 600+ participants from 45+ esteemed colleges across India, featuring a dynamic mix of technical workshops, non-technical, creative activities, including cultural competitions, and pro shows, all centered around the vibrant theme of art and architecture. To fuel the competitive spirit, lucrative cash prizes, trophies, and certificates were awarded to the winners across all categories.

Hip Hop Thamizha Dr. Aadhi, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and shared his inspiring journey from humble beginnings to stardom with the participants.

Reflecting on the Cultural Extravaganza's success, Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute University Honorable President. Er. A.C.S. Arun Kumar said, "The Faculty of Architecture, not only succeeded in hosting a nationwide architectural spectacle but also set a new standard for intercollege fests. The National Cultural Extravaganza brought together leading minds from the Indian architectural community to explore the future of architecture. The scholars and practitioners delivered engaging presentations and shared insights on various aspects of architecture, offering valuable perspectives on current trends, challenges and innovations in the field. The overwhelming response, the quality of competitions, and the seamless execution proved that "Sketch Up Unparalleled" was more than just an eventit was a celebration of innovation, culture, and architectural excellence."

Faculty of Architecture, the team behind the Cultural Extravaganza, made invaluable contributions to the event, playing an important role in shaping the Cultural Extravaganza's agenda and ensuring its success as a platform for meaningful discourse on architecture.

The highlight of the event was the star-studded evening featuring:

* Bigg Boss fame Mr. Raanav and Ms. Soundharya Nanjundan, who engaged in an inspiring interactive session with students, sharing valuable insights about perseverance and chasing one's dreams in the entertainment industry.

* Actress Ar. Kaavya Arivumani, who graced the cultural performances with her presence.

* Hip-hop Tamizha Dr. Aadhi, whose electrifying performance had the entire audience on their feet, also delivered a motivational talk about his journey from humble beginnings to stardom. He emphasized how education and determination can transform lives. He mentioned that college life is a beautiful journey filled with learning, laughter, and friendship, and encouraged everyone to embrace every moment and enjoy the ride a message that deeply resonated with the student audience.

