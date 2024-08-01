Dr Mohammed Khan honoured with BHARAT MAHAN at the Prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: Dr Mohammed Khan, renowned global event marketing pioneer and founder of Khans Media City, was honoured with the Ambassador of Global Media title and Bharat Mahan Award at the esteemed Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2024, in a glittering ceremony organized at the Delhi Vidhansabha, Old Secretariat, New Delhi.

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to scientific development, humanities, and students' welfare. Dr Khan's selection for this honour highlights his transformative impact on global event marketing and his commitment to fostering international unity through media and cultural initiatives. This is the second time in his illustrious career that he received the Bharat Mahan award from such prestigious organisation.

The award ceremony was graced by several distinguished dignitaries. Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Raj Niwas Goel, Manoj Kumar, Member of Parliament from Sasaram, Shri Imran Hussain, Cabinet Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Election, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Deputy Mayor Delhi Municipal Corporation, Dr Mazin Al Masoudi, Ambassador of Arab League Mission, Delhi and many more.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Khan stated, "To receive an award named after Dr. Kalam, a visionary who inspired millions, is truly humbling. This accolade not only celebrates my journey, but also reinforces the importance of dreaming big and working tirelessly to make those dreams a reality."

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr Khan has played pivotal roles in shaping global sporting events, including multiple FIFA World Cups, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and the Dubai World Cup. His innovative approaches to event marketing and branding have redefined how the world experiences these international gatherings. Beyond his professional achievements, Dr Khan is actively involved in promoting world peace and sustainable development through his roles with the Council for Universal Peace and Dennys World Inc.

