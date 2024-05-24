Dr. Nandita Rane – An Ophthalmologist Working Towards Making a Difference

Chembur (Mumbai) [India], May 24: Dr. Nandita Rane inaugurated her eye clinic at Rane Hospital in Chembur in April, 2024 with a view to redefining ophthalmology through her comprehensive treatments that help achieve long-term results. Her distinct and compassionate approach, combined with years of experience, has made her the go-to eye doctor in Chembur for several people who wish for quality treatments and results.

Her unwavering dedication to offering nothing but the best has built trust in the hearts of thousands of people. Her consistent efforts to learn, adapt, and grow have enabled her to provide effective solutions for several eye conditions, such as glaucoma, cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy, among others. The eye specialist in Chembur is associated with the Department of Visual Sciences (DOVS) and Eye Donation Center (EDC) located in Vashi, which is equipped with the latest technology and lasers that enable conducting complex surgeries, including LASIK, with success.

At Dr. Nandita Rane's eye clinic in Chembur, every minute eye related issue is addressed by the professional. From conjunctivitis to diabetic retinopathy and other serious conditions, all complaints are heard, understood, and catered to without compromising on quality. Customer satisfaction is paramount, and Dr Nandita Rane ensures to achieve it by providing the finest care and comfort any patient could ask for.

“At our clinic, we believe one standard solution is never the solution, and hence, we work tirelessly to provide holistic and customized treatments that work wonders for the patient, not temporarily but in the long run too. All the effort is dedicated to preserving, improving, and restoring the vision so that every person gets to view the world like they should,” says Dr. Nandita Eye Specialist in Chembur and the owner of Dr. Nandita Rane Eye Clinic in Chembur.

Every individual’s work at the clinic reflects their ethos of improving lives through improved vision. The patients are provided with an environment that extends beyond just being a clinic. They strive to make it a safe space for the patients, where the doctor works to help improve the quality of life in addition to treating several eye conditions.

Dr. Nandita Rane emphasizes creating awareness about eye health by highlighting the early symptoms of eye diseases, the importance of early detection and intervention, and the need for regular eye checkups. She continues to direct her efforts towards making enhancing and restoring vision a possibility for everyone, and she aims to do it with every step she takes.

For more information, please visit https://www.drnandita.com/ or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nandita Rane, contact us at 91372 57050.

