Dr. Neha Shivran-the First ever Mrs. India to win Mrs. Universal Petite 2024 First runner up

New Delhi (India), June 11: Dr. Neha Shivran, a distinguished radiologist from Jaipur, Rajasthan, recently added another feather to her cap by being the first ever Mrs India to represent at international petite pageant in Tampa Florida and being the First one in her category from India to secure Mrs. Universal Petite 2024 First runner up. Supported by her friends and family, Dr. Shivran’s achievement in the pageant is a testament to her versatility and determination, hardwork and perseverance

Dr. Shivran’s list of accolades extends far beyond the beauty pageant circuit. She has been crowned the Winner of Global Mrs. World India 2024, a prestigious title @giep. Her multifaceted talents encompass not only her professional career as a radiologist but also her passions for singing, dancing, and social work.

Besides her hobbies, she is the co-owner and director of cancer hospital and works for cancer awareness and screening.

Her journey reflects a relentless pursuit of excellence across various domains, making her an inspiration for many aspiring individuals. Dr. Shivran’s dedication to her profession and her involvement in artistic and social endeavors underscore her as a role model who balances a successful career with a commitment to giving back to society.

With the Intersection of Talent and determination

Dr. Neha Shivran exemplifies the spirit of innovation, dedication, and excellence. Dr. Shivran’s journey from a radiologist to a celebrated pageant titleholder and social worker showcases her multifaceted talent and relentless pursuit of her passions.

