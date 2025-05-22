Dr. Nikita Kushwah: The First Indian Doctor to Make History on the Cannes Red Carpet!

New Delhi [India], May 22: In a stunning showcase of beauty and grace, Dr. Nikita Kushwah, Vice Mrs. Universe 2024, has captivated audiences as she graced the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Dressed in a breathtaking silver gown that sparkles like the night sky, she resembles a modern-day Barbie doll, reflecting her Indian heritage while captivating the hearts of onlookers.

This moment marks a significant occasion for India, as Dr. Nikita represents the country on an esteemed global platform for the second time. With unwavering confidence and pride, she challenges the traditional stereotypes that often suggest women must abandon their dreams after marriage.

Dr. Kushwah’s career achievements showcase not only her dedication but also her resilience. She serves as a beacon of inspiration for countless women striving to pursue their aspirations. In her lavish silver dress, she embodies elegance and empowerment, radiating a princess-like charm.

As the cameras flashed and applause echoes through the venue, Dr. Nikita Kushwah stands tall, a symbol of hope and motivation for women everywhere, proving that ambition knows no bounds. India proudly celebrates her remarkable journey as she shines brightly on the global stage in Cannes!

