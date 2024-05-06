Dr Nimish Shelat honoured with prestigious ISAR Gujarat Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 at ISAR Gujarat State Conference, Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 6: The prestigious ISAR Gujarat Lifetime achievement award 2024 was bestowed upon Dr Nimish R Shelat, President ISAR Gujarat state 2021-24 by the President of Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction Dr Ameet Patki and Dr R G Patel, incoming President ISAR Gujarat for extraordinary contributions to the art and science of fertility care in Reproductive medicine and IVF at the ISAR Gujarat 2024 State Conference at Rajkot attended by over 500 delegates and national faculties of eminence from India and Gujarat on 27th and 28th April 2024. Dr Nimish Shelat delivered the Invited ISAR Gujarat Oration 2024 on ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: The Future of ART

Dr. Nimish R. Shelat is the founder of the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction since 1991. He serves as the Director of Gujarat Institute of Reproductive Medicine, Shreenandan Hospital, and Shelat Hospitals, Surat. As the President of ISAR Gujarat Chapter 2021-24, he led the team to win the Best Chapter of ISAR India 2023 award. Dr. Shelat has held significant positions such as Former Chairman of Reproductive Endocrinology Committee of FOGSI, National Vice President of FOGSI in 2003, and ICOG Governing Council member from 1996-2008. He’s also been the former President of SOGOG, Surat OG Society, and IMA Surat.

