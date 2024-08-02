Dr Nitika Sobti, Founder of Virtue Baby hosted a Transformative “Baby Moon Retreat” in the heart of Scenic Kashmir

New Delhi (India) August 2 : Dr Nitika Sobti, Obstetrician, Gynecologist, and Founder of Virtue Baby, with her team of experts hosted a special ‘Baby Moon Retreat' for expectant parents in the tranquility of Srinagar, Kashmir. The 3-day retreat from 6th to 8th July 2024 at the Rah Bagh By The Orchard- Luxury Boutique Hotel in Srinagar was the perfect blend of holistic wellness, strengthening bond, and soulful experiences. The picturesque surroundings of serene Kashmir formed the ideal settings for couples to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul while they prepared to welcome a new member into their families.

The “Baby Moon Retreat” served as the deep emotional and spiritual connection of expectant mothers and fathers with their unborn child while they disconnected themselves from the distractions and reconnected with their inner self. The retreat laid the platform for aspiring parents to learn the importance of nurturing a child even before conception. I am so happy to share that everyone returned as a transformed, empowered, and healed parent,” shared Dr Sobti.

Reconnectng with Inner Self and the Unborn Virtue Baby

The expert panel of Dr Nitika Sobti, a renowned ob-gyn specialist & birth psychology professional, Dr. Poonam Punia, a psychologist & healer, and Mrs Ranjana Balyan, mind trainer & life coach took sessions on ‘womb wellness', insightful workshops on bonding, communication, parenting, and prenatal yoga.

Throughout the day Dr Sobti's panel engaged the participants in intermittent nature strolls to immerse them in the serenity of Srinagar, while moon and sun meditation, and one-on-one healing sessions aligned them with the natural rhythms of nature promoting mindfulness and personalized care.

Throughout the retreat nutritional needs were thoughtfully addressed through sattvik meals that replenished the energy of the expectant parents and brought a sense of calming vigour in them, promoting overall well-being. Not to be missed were the special moments of shikara rides, local sightseeing, musical night and to top it all maternity shoots in the scenic beauty of Kashmir .

Health Benefits of Holistic Prenatal Care

Mothers-to-be go through a lot of hormonal and emotional changes, which affect their body, mind, and soul. This makes the prenatal time an important period in a woman's life, according to Dr Sobti to practice mindfulness and connecting with her child in the womb to reduce the risks of medical issues including high blood pressure, diabetes, and other metabolic syndromes as well as psychological issues like ADHD and dyslexia. “Practicing mindfulness techniques and connecting with your child in the womb, healing relationships builds the foundation for a healthy life,” she explained.

The retreat was attended by 5 expectant couples from various walks of life. Dr Sobti integrated her experience in the medical field with the ancient wisdom of Garbh Sanskar focussing on prenatal development techniques, fetal psychology, and spiritual bonding exercises.

About Virtue Baby

Virtue baby stands for holistic care of a mother's thoughts and feelings that create hormones that are responsible for the baby's overall physical and emotional development and a long-lasting effect on the child's personality. We recognize that pregnancy and childbirth are amongst the most significant events in a woman's life. Virtue Baby aims to partner with all aspiring mothers and young women on this marvelous journey of pregnancy and make it as easy and smooth as possible for them.

Our Mission is to inculcate virtues into our lifestyle; so that all the anxieties and negativities that surround and influence us dissolve, forming a positive outlook towards life and appreciating the blissful phase of pregnancy.

For more information, visit www.virtuebaby.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor