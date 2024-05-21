Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma Recall Products in US Over Manufacturing Issues

New Delhi: Countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Nepal have banned spices of India's leading companies after they were found to contain non-health ingredients. While the case is fresh, medicines of Indian companies are also under suspicion. Companies such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, and Aurobindo Pharma were compelled to recall their medicines after errors were found.

The US Food and Drug Administration has expressed serious concerns about the quality and safety of generic drugs imported from India. Generic drugs are the making of another drug based on a branded drug formula that is relatively inexpensive. India is also the largest producer and exporter of generic drugs.

Sun Pharma is recalling more than 11,000 vials of Amphotericin B liposomal. It is an antifungal drug. U.S. drug controllers have found that the quality of the injection was not good.

Aurobindo Pharma is recalling more than 13,000 bottles of Clorazepate Dipotassium tablets. It's a stress and anxiety reliever. The pills had to be recalled after yellow spots were found on them.

FDC Limited recalled 380,000 units of Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solutions. The container of the drug, which is used for glaucoma, was found to have been tampered with.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is recalling around 20,000 boxes of Zivegator (Sapropterine Dihydrochloride). It is used for patients with phenylketonuria. It has been found that these drugs are not effective against this disease.

Why ban on spices?

Nepal also banned MDH and Everest spices a few days ago after allegations of harmful pesticides were found in them. Regulators had alleged that ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing pesticide, was found in it.

Why are they sent back to India?

Drugs are divided into three types based on their health effects.

Class 1: The most dangerous ingredients are found in drugs. Its consumption causes serious health problems. On occasion, the patient is also at risk of death.

Class 2: These drugs cause temporary health problems. This may harm the patient rather than benefit.

Class 3: Drugs are recalled if minor side effects are found on health.