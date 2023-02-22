Dr. Sahil Kadari – the power behind Bitica Blockchain Technology

1st Doctorate holder in Blockchain Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Dr Sahil Kadari has worked in the blockchain technology field for over five years. He has top administrative positions in several organisations, making significant contributions to the development and growth of new enterprises. Blockchain, according to Sahil, is the future of the next generation and one of the finest investment opportunities of this age. He is still researching the uses and development possibilities of blockchain technology. He is also the recipient of a lot of awards including Nelson Mandela Award, Indian Iconic business Award, Indian Glory award, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Best Business Entrepreneur UAE – 2023, Best Entrepreneur South Korea 2023 to name a few.

He is also India’s 1st youngest Doctorate in Blockchain technology certificate. Block Beats was founded by him. The creators of the business, Block Beats Genesis, feel that their purpose is to create a civilization united by a shared desire to understand how to manage complex technology, which is changing more and more of our world. They regard the digital gap as a worldwide challenge to humanity, which they are quickly addressing. Their contribution to addressing this issue is their one-of-a-kind offering, a high-tech platform that makes sophisticated technologies publicly available and promotes them. They are creating a strong platform based on cutting-edge technology.

Using a blockchain is cryptographically safe since the ledger is spread among all nodes in the system, making hacking difficult. There is no one governing authority, and the network cannot be twisted or controlled by a single controlling authority. There is no intermediary. It’s a novel hybrid proof-of-work.

Dr. Sahil has developed Bitica Blockchain and its components to prove the power of blockchain technology In the coming future and how it will help change the world. Components like Bitica coin, Bitica Wallet, Bitica NFT market place, Bitica Exchange and Bitica swap have been made on the bitica blockchain technology.

1) Bitica Blockchain: Ethereum Fork Blockchain developed to support complete blockchain ecosystem.

Active Nodes : 10 Active Nodes

Level : Layer 2 Blockchain

Network uptime : 100%

Blocks Cleared : 5,445,225 & Counting

Average Block Time : 3 Seconds

Wallet Address : 514,487

https://explorer.biticascan.io/

2) Bitica Coin: commonly known as BDCC, was created in 2018 over the Bitica Blockchain Smart Technology owned by Block Beats Company registered in Dubai. BDCC and its derivatives use decentralized control as opposed to central banking system, As we believe in financial freedom and economic independence which is possible through BDCC.

Total Supply : 18,000,000.

Total Circulating Supply : 18,000,000.

https://thebitica.com/

3) Bitica Exchange: Trusted & Secured Cryptocurrency exchange to trade, Buy-Sell and stack your crypto to make profits. Strong security, 24/7 Live Support, Competitive Fee Structure and Range of API solutions are the key features of the Bitica Exchange.

https://www.biticaexchange.com/

4) Bitica Swap: the explosion of decentralized finance (DeFi) has unlocked new financial iterations that revolve around autonomy and speed, specially required for decentralized exchange (DEX) where users engage with autonomous markets anchored by blockchain technology.

https://biticaswap.com/

5) Bitica NFT Marketplace: Bitica Blockchain Based NFT market place Launching Soon. The Non-Fungible Token Market size is expected to grow from USD 4 Billion in 2023 to 13.8 Billion by 2027 as per market research & Demand.

https://biticaswap.com/nfts

6) Bitica Wallet: Eth Fork Chain Token support wallet created on Bitica Blockchain that can be used to send – receive & store Bitica Coin and other cryptocurrencies over the mobile wallet application.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=exchange.blockbeats.walletapp&pli=1

Bitica Technology has also been famed internationally through various events like the Abu-Dhabi T10 League Official Sponsor, Television Advertisement by Kiku Sharda on Popular Indian Channels, Theatrical ad with Avatar – The Wave Of Water Movie and Exhibitions with the Official Crypto Expo at Dubai.

Bitica Blockchain and its Components have been developed solely by the Bitica Group of companies registered in Dubai, UAE.

Bitica Coin FZCO, Dubai, UAE.

Trade License Number – 20932

Block Beats Project Management Services LLC, Dubai, UAE

Trade License Number – 996596

Bitica Blockchain Labs Payment Services Provider EST, Dubai, UAE.

Trade License Number – 1094378

