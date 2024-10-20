Dr. Sanjay Panicker delivered his powerful insights during ROLBOL Youth Conclave 2024

It is always astonishing to notice the consistent rise of a few professionals, founders and thought leaders across fields, who believed in their dreams, turned the impossible into possible for them and went ahead in inspiring a whole new generation with their work. This can rightfully be said about one such doctor, who has immersed himself in his goal of spreading the goodness of his knowledge and expertise; we are talking about Dr. Sanjay Panicker, the brain and the heart behind Amrita Homeopathy & Aesthetics Multi-specialty Clinics, who recently made his presence felt at the much-talked-about ROLBOL Youth Conclave 2024. Dr. Sanjay Panicker, who began his career at a small single room clinic in a small village at Kunnumpuram in Tanur town, in Kerala has today expanded his healthcare brand in Bangalore. He also considers to be blessed to be able to do a soft launch of his own cosmetic homeopathic brand called Amrita Sparsha Herbals, which they intend to take it ahead to the bigger market.

In September, Dr. Sanjay Panicker with other dignitaries graced the ROLBOL Youth Conclave 2024. He made sure to spread his insights and wisdom on health and wellness as a health and wellness panelist at the event, standing tall in the world of Homeopathy, where he aims to desire to contribute to “Healing through Homeopathy” and to make Homeopathy as a primary treatment option in the coming years. The alumni of Fr. Muller's Homeopathic Medical College, Mangalore, who initially worked as a senior consultant and a corporate trainer for homeopathic doctors, in a few corporate clinics before making it huge as the Founder and Managing director of Amrita Homeopathy & Aesthetics Multi-specialty Clinic spoke at large about health and wellness, emphasizing on these aspects for a better future. His brand which has expanded with clinics in Koramangala, Marathahalli and Electronic City in Bangalore exemplify his passion for Homeopathy and how he aims to transform lives with his experience and expertise.

His speech at the youth conclave was nothing short of inspiring, speaking from his experiences of 27 long years in the industry as a Homeopathic doctor. He emphasized how health is the foundation of all achievements in life. Dr. Sanjay Panicker’s speech at the ROLBOL Youth Conclave 2024 showcased his commitment to education and empowering the gen-next. Speaking about the ROLBOL Community, which was founded on January 12, 2020, by Darshan Sankhala, Gagan Baradia, and Viren Nagvanshi has a presence in multiple Indian cities, including Raipur, Mahasamund, Gorakhpur, Indore, and Nagpur. The ROLBOL Community has grown into a dynamic force for youth empowerment. The inaugural event, a motivational talk show, was chaired by Ms. Anusuiya Uikey, Hon’ble Governor of Chhattisgarh, at the Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Auditorium in Raipur the capital of Chhattisgarh State (India).