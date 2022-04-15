Dr Sohini Sastri's book "Handbook of Corporate & Professional Astrology" is out in stores

Erudite and philanthropist astrologer Dr Sohini Sastri launched her second book "Handbook of Corporate & Professional Astrology" recently. The writer astrologer who is also the only Indian to win the Gandhi Nobel Peace Award 2020, was in Mumbai for a special session with some eminent celebrities such as Arbaz Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh, on the book launch.

"There is a science which we do not understand and we all require a guide in our life. No one can be better than Dr Sohini Sastri who can lead us in the right direction," said Neil Nitin Mukesh during the discussion with Dr Sastri. Arbaz Khan also mentioned at the event that since his father is a believer in astrology, and has advised him and all to read fantastic books written by Dr Sastri, the actor director didn't wanted to miss the opportunity.

In this wonderful book, the expert astrologer offers all readers a chance to look into the future. The writer has peeled off layer by layer, the many shades that lie between knowing and not knowing in the astrological portrait. The book unravels the facts and case studies that will help one understand and determine which profession to choose and to be successful in the same through astrological science.

According to Dr Sastri, "Astrology is a science that has been basically underwritten with facts, histories and mysteries." Moreover, my main objective while writing this book was to help both practising astrologers as well as novice Who is passionate about knowing how the horoscope, the Zodiac and yoga can impact corporate and professional life."

The book also uncovers and provides insightful information to readers about many famous personalities of the world by laying out their birth charts, and case studies of well-known firms/ business organisations and individuals from diversified fields.

Dr Sastri is regarded as one of the top 10 astrologers in the country. She is the only one from India to have been felicitated with the Gandhi Nobel Peace Award 2020 and is considered one of the of all time. To mark her successful career a short film on the journey of Dr Sastri was launched in the city on April 9, 2022, in the presence of dignitaries like Swastika Mukherjee, Chaitali Dasgupta, Lopamudra Mitra, Bidipta Chakraborty, Paroma Banerjee, Dr Shoma A Chatterjee, Partha Chatterjee and Nandini Chatterjee to name a few.

"Overcoming negative image created by some and making people understand that astrology only does good for people was surely a hurdle that I have tried to overcome," adds Dr Sastri. She strongly believes that KP Astrology is stellar where astrology and stars are studied to predict an event accurately in someone's life.

The master astrologer is a specialist in Krishnamurthy Paddhati (KP) which is a blend of Western and Vedic Astrology. Dr Sastri excels in numerology, hemology, colour therapy, Vastu shastra and rudraksha therapy. She has a long list of clients including celebrities and VVIPs from Bollywood, sportspersons and politicians who swear by her astrological predictions and advice. The renowned astrologer's entry to the World Book of Records, London, is indeed a major boost to the field of astrology and occult sciences.

