Dr. Sulochana Gawde and Dr. Harsh Thakker Explore Heritage and Nature in Art Show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: Two creative minds - Dr. Sulochana Gawde and Dr. Harsh Thakker, who bring the same professional discipline to their artistic pursuits, come together for an upcoming art show at Nehru Centre Art Gallery from 4th November to 10th November, 2025. Titled Textures & Tones, the exhibition brings their distinct yet harmonious artistic voices onto a shared platform. Both doctors by profession and artists by passion, they channel years of dedication and creative exploration into this showcase, where layered textures, vibrant tones, and cultural inspirations come alive on canvas.

For the upcoming show, Dr. Gawde will present around 20 oil paintings created over more than five years of artistic exploration. Each work carries the essence of Indian heritage, brought to life through bold strokes, layered textures, and vibrant tones. Alongside her, Dr. Thakker will showcase approximately 25-30 works, each created through a slow, patient process of layering oil paints with a palette knife, allowing tones to deepen and textures to breathe.

Both Dr. Gawde and Dr. Thakker share a deep commitment to texture, form, and heritage, making their coming together for this exhibition a natural evolution of their individual journeys. Their connection was sparked through their shared mentor - Mr. Atul Chaudhari, and over years of conversation and mutual admiration, the idea of a joint exhibition gradually took shape, with their works complementing each other to create a harmonious visual dialogue.

For Dr. Gawde, art has long been a personal journey shaped by years of study and a deep connection to colour. Her collection, built painstakingly over the years, reflects the cultural heartbeat of India through layered textures and vibrant tones. Working with a palette knife, she transforms canvas into a living space of movement and memory, drawing inspiration from folk motifs, architecture, spirituality, and human emotion. Talking about her artworks, she shares, "Indian culture and heritage, and the age-old carvings of our artisans, have always fascinated me. Art has been my meditation, bringing me immense peace, and I hope that anyone who views my work can feel the same calm and connection."

Meanwhile, with a dentist's discipline and an artist's eye, Dr. Thakker brings the same rigour and dedication to his art, transforming precision into colourful, emotive paintings that capture the rhythm of nature, the serenity of everyday moments, and the timeless beauty of heritage. His canvases, blending impressionist and contemporary styles, create immersive spaces where structure meets soul. Through landscapes, architectural forms, and tactile layers of oil, he invites viewers to pause and rediscover the beauty woven into everyday life. "In today's fast-paced world, we often forget to pause and notice the beauty around us... the serenity of the skies, the stillness of old architecture, or the play of light on textured surfaces," he reflects. "Through my work, I want people to slow down, breathe, and feel the world again."

Yours is to check out Dr. Sulochana Gawde & Dr. Harsh Thakker's art show 'Textures & Tones' that will be on display at the Nehru Centre AC Art Gallery in Worli from 4th November t0 10th November 2025, daily 11 am to 7 pm.

