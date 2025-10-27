Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma Honoured with Sutra Samman 2025 for Literary Excellence

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 27: The cultural capital of Bastar, Jagdalpur, reverberated with literary fervour as the Sutra Samman 2025 ceremony was held at the Bastar Chamber of Commerce, Jagdalpur.

This year's distinguished honour has been awarded to Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma a young poet-scholar of remarkable distinction."

Vijay Singh, Chairman of the Sutra Committee, praised Dr Sharma's work as 'a unique blend of creativity, intellect and social awareness' that boldly brings modern science and technology into the Hindi literary realm.

Scholars and writers marked the occasion by reading essays on Dr. Sharma's work, celebrating his fresh voice in contemporary Hindi poetry.

Now in its 28th edition, the event was graced by noted literary figures Bhalchandra Joshi, Jaiprakash, Amrita Bera, and Subhash Mishra. "The annual Sutra Samman is awarded each year to a young poet in recognition of outstanding work in Hindi literature."

