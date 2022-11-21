Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala receives the Jawahar Lal Nehru Global Peace award

November 21: On the auspicious occasion of Jawahar Lal Nehru’s birthday, nationally celebrated as children’s day, Global Peace Awards 2022 was organized in Hyderabad. Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala received the honor of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Global Peace award as a Global Peace Ambassador in the Category of social service.

With this, she has finally placed in Mother India Of World records. Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala won this prestigious award because of her immense contribution to the fields of social services in the world at large.

Thejo Kumari Amudala was recently invited as the Chief Guest or Guest of Honour for the Rajya Ki Mitti Se Rastra Ka Nirman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with Thirumala’s holy soil that she had brought with her. Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala represented Andhrapradesh Tirupati, where she is from. Reputable individuals grace the event, including Hounarable Central Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Army Maj. Gen. G.D. Bakshi, Bollywood Singer Arun Bakshi, Dr. Picheswar Gadde, and Vijay Kumar.

Thejo Kumari Amudala was awarded the World’s Greatest Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Prize. As a result of her efforts, she received a Noble Award from the Global Human Rights Organization and the United Nations. The word success has now become her middle name, and she has been an inspiration to many. She has advocated for the lesser god’s people and tackled the issue of eradicating literacy in many villages. Thejo also worked on rescuing children who had been forced into child labor.

During the Rajya Ki Mitti Se Rastra Ka Nirman, Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala was invited as the guest of honor or chief guest Dr. Thejo has had success in all facets of her life, whether it be business, philanthropy, pageants, education, spirituality, or numerous others. In addition to numerous honors and awards, she has elevated the country and highlighted her brilliance.

The Gandhi Peace Award, the Nightingale Sarojini Naidu Award, the Mother Theresa Humanity Award, and the Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award are just a few of the honors that Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala has received.

Thejo Kumari Amudala, was also crowned Taj Mrs. Universe 2022. The grand finale of the beauty pageant was staged by Planet Group in Agra, one of India’s most popular tournament locations.

