Dr Vaidya's and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Intimacy is still a difficult subject for many Indians to discuss, and Dr Vaidya's is tackling that hesitation head-on with a sharp, pop-culture-led campaign featuring iconic rapper Baba Sehgal. Centred on the brand's Shilajit-infused intimate lube, the campaign uses humour, music and everyday language to make conversations on sexual wellness feel natural rather than taboo.

By blending Dr Vaidya's trusted Ayurvedic expertise, with Baba Sehgal's mass appeal, the film speaks directly to modern, digital-first consumers who expect brands to be frank, inclusive and empathetic. Issues such as female dryness and male stamina are addressed in a light, approachable tone, turning what is usually an awkward topic into one that couples can openly engage with.

"We've always believed that wellness conversations should be straightforward, honest, and built on trust," said Chirag Gada, CEO - Dr Vaidya's by RPSG Group. "This partnership with Baba Sehgal really captures that energy and relatability, pushing to normalize intimacy care. Music and humor help break down barriers, and this campaign aims to spark the important conversations that matter."

Baba Sehgal himself shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Music makes it easier to discuss anythingeven those topics that people often shy away from. When I found out about this campaign, I knew it needed a fun, bold rap. If my style helps couples open up, laugh, and have more honest talks about intimacy, then that's a win all around."

Campaign Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzKcQNI-dwE

Product Link: Shop Dr Vaidya's Shilajit Lube gel: First-ever Shilajit-infused Lube Gel

For over 150 years, Dr. Vaidya's has been more than just Ayurveda - it's been a legacy of healing, passed down through generations, blending time-tested wisdom with modern Innovation. What began as a family tradition of treating thousands with Ayurvedic formulations has now evolved into a wellness brand, making Ayurveda accessible, effortless, and backed by Science. As Aapka Apna Health Expert, Dr. Vaidya's brings you products designed for today's fast- paced world - simple, effective, and rooted in ancient wisdom. Dr. Vaidya's takes the best of Ayurveda and reimagines it for you. With expert-led formulations, modern convenience, and a commitment to purity, Dr. Vaidya's is here to help you heal, restore, and thrive - naturally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor