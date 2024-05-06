Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal Enters World Book of Records for Social Service
New Delhi [India], May 6: Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal from the city of Taj has been enlisted in the World Book of Records for his contributions to social service. Associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for decades, he found his inspiration to work for society. His name entered the record books for distributing 2.5 million food packets during the COVID pandemic.
Born into a merchant family in Agra, Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal was influenced by his parents’ legacy of service, business, and philanthropy. Continuing the social and religious heritage left by his father, Ram Babu Bansal, became his life’s purpose. He completed his education from Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University and ventured into the business sector early on. Later, he gained recognition as an entrepreneur both nationally and internationally, earning a doctorate from the Times International University, Paris, France.
Dr. Bansal’s deep empathy towards society leads him to engage in social service extensively, especially in North India. His dedication to serving humanity, with a focus on selfless service to individuals, has earned him numerous accolades from prestigious universities and social organizations worldwide.
Some of the awards and honors conferred upon Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal for his service to society include:
- Certificate of Appreciation from Nassau County, New York City
- Mother Teresa Humanity Award
- Face National Pride Award
- Anand Organization for Social Award
- Litroma Corona Warrior
- Live 24 Group Corona Warrior
- International Achievers Council and Peace University Excellence Award
- Face Group Bharat Ratna Award
- Corona Hero Honor from Amar Ujala
- Hero of the Society from Navy Srijan
- Doctor of Letter from International Peace University affiliated with a German Institution
- UNICEF Award from International UNICEF Council
- Dr. Abdul Kalam Award
- Corona Warrior Honor from Lawyers Vision
- International Ambassador of Humanity from Friends of Good Health
- Great Warrior of Humanity from International Human Rights
- Doctor of Letter from The American King’s University
