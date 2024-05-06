Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal Enters World Book of Records for Social Service

New Delhi [India], May 6: Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal from the city of Taj has been enlisted in the World Book of Records for his contributions to social service. Associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for decades, he found his inspiration to work for society. His name entered the record books for distributing 2.5 million food packets during the COVID pandemic.

Born into a merchant family in Agra, Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal was influenced by his parents’ legacy of service, business, and philanthropy. Continuing the social and religious heritage left by his father, Ram Babu Bansal, became his life’s purpose. He completed his education from Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University and ventured into the business sector early on. Later, he gained recognition as an entrepreneur both nationally and internationally, earning a doctorate from the Times International University, Paris, France.

Dr. Bansal’s deep empathy towards society leads him to engage in social service extensively, especially in North India. His dedication to serving humanity, with a focus on selfless service to individuals, has earned him numerous accolades from prestigious universities and social organizations worldwide.

Some of the awards and honors conferred upon Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal for his service to society include:

Certificate of Appreciation from Nassau County, New York City

Mother Teresa Humanity Award

Face National Pride Award

Anand Organization for Social Award

Litroma Corona Warrior

Live 24 Group Corona Warrior

International Achievers Council and Peace University Excellence Award

Face Group Bharat Ratna Award

Corona Hero Honor from Amar Ujala

Hero of the Society from Navy Srijan

Doctor of Letter from International Peace University affiliated with a German Institution

UNICEF Award from International UNICEF Council

Dr. Abdul Kalam Award

Corona Warrior Honor from Lawyers Vision

International Ambassador of Humanity from Friends of Good Health

Great Warrior of Humanity from International Human Rights

Doctor of Letter from The American King’s University

