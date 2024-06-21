Dr Vimal Raj Mathur launches music company "Gradiente Music" which will expand work nationally and internationally

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: Dr Vimal Raj Mathur, Chairman and Managing Director of Gradiente Infotainment Limited, launched a music company named Gradiente Music today. This music company is available on 150 music platforms including Apple, Gaana.com, Saavn, Spotify, Amazon Music.

This will work not only in India but globally. Under this music label, he will create new albums which can be from India as well as any part of the world. The company will create Arabic music from Dubai as well as different styles from other countries, languages and genres.

The first song of the first album "Dhadkan" has been released under this music company. There will be 6 different songs in this album which will be shot at different locations. There are plans to shoot in many different locations including Goa, Kashmir, Dubai.

Dr Vimal Raj Mathur told that Gradiente Music is a division of Gradiente Infotainment Limited. This music label will work like T-Series which will promote songs and devotional songs of many regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali etc. Apart from this, this music company will also release songs of films and will also promote the music. The company will promote folk songs of different countries as well.

It is noteworthy that Dr Vimal Raj Mathur has been working in the field of film production for the last 30 years. He has worked from Bollywood to South. Many projects including the film 'Abhaya' are coming soon under his banner Gradiente Infotainment limited.

Gradiente Infotainment Limited, a publicly listed entity valued at Rs 2 Billion, takes pride over three decades of excellence in the media industry. Dr Vimal Raj Mathur, chairman and managing director of Gradiente infotainment Limited has ambitious plans to expand its operations in India and the MENA region, the company is set to invest Rs 50 Billion in a comprehensive growth strategy. This grand expansion includes the development of an OTT platform, music platform, YouTube, MCN Networks, and dedicated channels for business, news, and entertainment, alongside ventures in allied fields, marking a significant leap forward in its quest to redefine media consumption.

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd aim is to be a catalyst for growth and change, partnering with our audiences to think ahead.

Now Gradiente Infotainment Ltd has announced the launch of its business channel, Gradiente Business Channel, which will also start soon.

