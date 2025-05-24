Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Shines on the Red Carpet at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival, Proudly Representing India on the Global Stage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 24: At the illustrious 78th Cannes International Film Festival a symbol of cinematic prestige and international glamour India found a powerful ambassador in Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, the founder and chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. Known for his pioneering contributions to the media and entertainment industry, Dr. Lakhani brought more than just star power to the red carpet; he brought the promise and presence of a rising India in global cinema.

Walking among legends and luminaries, from 's elite to Bollywood's most celebrated stars, Dr. Lakhani stood tallnot only as a distinguished guest but as a symbol of ambition, progress, and vision. Clad in a timeless black tuxedo, he carried himself with the poise of a seasoned leader and the enthusiasm of a dreamer who made it to the very heart of the global film community.

Dr. Lakhani was invited by FICCI & NFDC to the Cannes Film Festival in recognition of his contribution to the Indian entertainment industry and his consistent support for Indian cinema. His presence at Cannes was not just ceremonialit was significant. It marked the growing global acknowledgment of Indian enterprise, innovation, and influence in storytelling, branding, and entertainment.

For over 40 years, Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. has played a pivotal role in this journeypromoting lakhs of Indian films, mega entertainment events, concerts, music albums, OTT channels, and more through its larger-than-life, highly visible hoardings that have become an iconic part of India's media landscape.

A veteran in outdoor media and a relentless supporter of Indian cinema, Dr. Lakhani has spent decades lighting up cities with his iconic billboards and sponsoring numerous cultural and cinematic events. At Cannes, that same light shone internationally, as he was warmly welcomed into a festival renowned for recognizing excellence in film and media.

Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Lakhani shared his heartfelt emotions:

"A proud moment at Festival de Cannes - 78th Annual International Film Festival! Truly a surreal moment to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year! From seeing it in photos to actually walking where icons like Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Deepika Padukone, and many global legends have walked it felt like a dream come true. Grateful to my family, friends, and clients for your unwavering support and warm wishes. Cannes 2025, thank you for the wonderful memories!"

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani's presence at Cannes was more than a personal milestone it was a statement. A statement that India's creative leaders are not just participants but pioneers on the world stage. His journey from lighting up hoardings to lighting up Cannes is nothing short of inspiring. And as the curtains close on another year of cinematic brilliance, India shines just a little brighter thanks to one man who continues to dream big and deliver bigger.

