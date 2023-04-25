Dr Zeeshan Ali Khan was awarded with two prestigious awards at 7th Edition of the Indian Health Professionals Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], April 25 (/SRV): On the glamorous evening of 9th April 2023, at Hotel Radisson Blu, Kharadi, Pune a total number of 125+ doctors & dentists from various medical and dental fraternities from various parts of India were awarded and appreciated for their excellence in their field during 7th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards 2023 which was jointly orgzed by International Research Orgzation for Life & Health Sciences, Smile Nation & Association of Indian Dental Professionals.

The event was graced by celebrity guest Indian Olympian Wrestler and Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Deepak Punia & Ali Khan (Bollywood Actor & Social Worker) & Azhar Hussian, Film Director.

So, on this award night, Dr Zeeshan Ali Khan was awarded with two awards Excellence in Medical Research & Young Medical Achiever of the Year

Dr Zeeshan Ali Khan is a name that has become synonymous with selfless service, expert medical care, and an unwavering commitment to health equity. Dr Khan completed his MBBS from the Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, and from there, he embarked on a journey to become a successful doctor.

As the world was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Khan rose to the occasion and helped the poor and underprivileged by conducting online consultations. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, he helped people understand the disease, its symptoms, and the precautions needed to be taken to prevent its spread. His compassionate approach and willingness to go the extra mile to help those in need earned him the respect and admiration of many.

Dr. Khan's expertise in clinical diagnosis and management skills is unparalleled. He firmly believes in adhering to evidence-based medicine and uses up-to-date protocols to provide the best possible care to his patients. He is known for his ability to diagnose complex medical conditions and develop effective treatment plans that not only alleviate symptoms but also promote long-term health.

Dr Khan's dedication to his profession and his desire to make a positive impact on the world has led him to set his sights on the Nobel Prize. He believes that by continuing to work towards improving health outcomes and promoting health equity, he can make a significant contribution to society and be a worthy recipient of this prestigious award. Dr Khan's commitment to health equity is evident in everything he does. He firmly believes that everyone, regardless of their social or economic background, should have access to quality healthcare. He has worked tirelessly to create awareness about health issues that disproportionately affect the underprivileged and has advocated for policies that promote health equity.

Dr Khan's work has been recognized by many, including the world's top medical journals. He has published in one of the world's top three journals several times, and his research has been widely cited and referenced by experts in the field. As a peer reviewer, he has helped researchers from all over the world improve the quality of their work, ensuring that the latest medical advancements are based on sound scientific evidence.

Dr Khan's expertise and commitment to health equity have also earned him the opportunity to work with the United Nations. He helped the UNO set up UPHC (Urban Primary Health Centre), which provides much-needed medical care to underprivileged communities in urban areas. His work with the UNO has further strengthened his resolve to make a positive impact on the world.

In all of his highs and lows, Dr Khan's parents provided unwavering support. They are excellent examples of parents who can raise their children to a standard that will ultimately bring honor to the nation.

