DRDO, L&T join hands for AIP system for Navy's 'Kalvari' class submarines
By ANI | Published: June 22, 2023 05:27 PM2023-06-22T17:27:39+5:302023-06-22T17:30:09+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Larsen and Toubro and DRDO have signed a contract for the realisation of two Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system modules for 'Kalvari' class submarines of the Indian Navy.
The contract documents were exchanged between Arun T Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head-L&T Defence, and PT Rojatkar, Director of Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL), L&T informed stock exchanges on Thursday.
L&T is the recipient of the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for this Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed system.
"The technology of this indigenous AIP system is a unique one that generates hydrogen on demand thereby obviating the need for carrying hydrogen onboard which is a major safety concern for a submarine," it said in the release.
On realization and integration of these modules in the submarines, India will join an elite club of a handful of nations who have indigenously developed fuel cell-based submarine 'AIP' technology, which is critical for increasing the endurance of conventional submarines.
"Our commitment to nation-building continues to be as strong as ever and establishes yet another milestone in our journey to fulfill India's aspirations to become Atmanirbhar in critical technologies," said L&T's Ramchandani.
The manufacturing, integration, and factory acceptance trials of the systems will be undertaken in L&T's AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Surat.
