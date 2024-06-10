Dreame Announces Brand Month Sale on Amazon with Up to 59 per cent Off Smart Cleaning Solutions

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, announces its brand month sale on Amazon. From June 1st to June 30th, 2024, consumers can save up to 59 per cent on a variety of Dreame's advanced cleaning robots and cordless vacuums when purchasing from the official seller, Dreame India, on Amazon. During this sale, shoppers will also receive free accessories, such as main brushes, side brushes, filters, dust bags, and mop pads, valued between Rs 1,299 and Rs 7,990. Additionally, customers can avail of a No Cost EMI option, allowing them to purchase a product and pay for it in equal monthly installments, further enhancing affordability and convenience.

"Our vision at Dreame is to enhance the quality of life through innovative home cleaning solutions," said Yu Hao, Chief Executive Officer & Founder at Dreame Technology. "With our month-long Brand Month sale on Amazon, we aim to make our advanced cleaning technologies more accessible to a wider audience. The significant discounts offered during this sale will allow consumers to experience the convenience and efficiency of our products, ultimately transforming their home cleaning routines. This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and user-friendly cleaning solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our customers."

Dreame's brand month sale boasts a wide range of innovative cleaning products, including:

Dreame L10s Ultra: Experience fully automated home cleaning with the Dreame L10s Ultra, featuring automatic dust collection, mop cleaning/drying, and water refilling. Its smart recognition and 3D structured light ensure safe navigation, while the 5,300Pa suction and DuoScrub™ mopping system provide a thorough clean. Enjoy up to 60 days of hands-off cleaning with the next-gen auto-empty system. Available at a discounted Price: INR 70,999/-

Dreame D10s Plus: The Dreame D10s Plus offers up to 65 days of hands-free dust collection with its 4L dust bag. Equipped with 5,000Pa suction and a 5,200mAh battery, it ensures deep cleaning and extended runtime. The D10s Plus also features LDS mapping for efficient navigation, ensuring a systematic clean that covers every inch of your home.Users can customise their cleaning schedules and control the vacuum via the Dreamehome app for a truly personalized experience. Available at discounted Price: INR 31,999/-

Dreame H12 Core: Ideal for hard floors, the Dreame H12 Core adjusts suction and water flow based on the level of soiling. It features enhanced edge cleaning, hot air drying, and one-press self-cleaning. The LED display and voice prompts make operation intuitive and user-friendly. Available at a discounted Price: INR 19,999/-

Dreame D9 Max: Equipped with Lidar navigation, the Dreame D9 Max remembers your home's layout for precise cleaning. Its 4,000Pa suction and 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping capabilities ensure comprehensive cleaning. The 5200 mAh battery offers up to 180 minutes of runtime, and the vacuum is compatible with app and Alexa control. Available at a discounted Price: INR 22,999/-

Founded in 2015, Dreame Technology has quickly become a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances. Dreame's unwavering dedication to research and development is evident in their award-winning products, recognized by prestigious organizations like CES, Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award and IFA Product Technical Innovation Award. This commitment ensures Dreame's cleaning solutions remain at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the home cleaning industry.

Dreame products are available in over 100 countries and regions, and can be found in more than 4,000 physical stores worldwide. The brand is a market leader in Germany, France, and Thailand.

Visit Dreame India brand store on Amazon and purchase from official seller to avail these discounts and offers from June 1st to June 30th, 2024, and explore Dreame's innovative products and transform your home cleaning experience.

Explore the full range of Dreame products on Amazon: Dreame Brand Month on Amazon

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor