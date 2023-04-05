Dresma Co-Founder Abhishek Kirti felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honoured the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Abhishek Kirti, Co-founder & COO of Dresma, was felicitated with the Times 40 Under 40 Award.

Speaking after being felicitated, Abhishek responded, "Times 40 under 40 is a great recognition and motivates us further to continue building advanced AI technology that disrupts the visual content creation process for eCommerce and empowers millions around the globe to go online and sell."

Abhishek Kirti is Co-founder & COO at Dresma Inc, a Cupertino, California-based AI startup and with regional offices in the UK and India. He, with his Co-founders, Siddharth and Nishka, founded Dresma with a vision to democratize visual content for eCommerce.

For online sellers, product photos play a critical and prime role as it enables buyers to understand the product and arrive at a buying decision. Good product photos and lifestyle images reflect the quality of the products. However, the creation of product photos has been a manual process worldwide and has become deterrence for small businesses that don't have easy access to the infrastructure needed for professional photoshoots. The problem is pressing in a country like India where, barring Tier-1 cities, small businesses, solopreneurs, and creators are not able to go online due to the problem of accessibility. Even in matured markets like the US, due to the process being manual, the cost of generating these photos is high and comes with delays that hamper time-to-market. Dresma has built an AI and Computer Vision based tech stack that automates the process of image processing. On top of this AI engine, the company has built a user-friendly app, DoMyShoot, that guides a user to create professional photos while meeting marketplace guidelines and best practices of eCommerce imagery.

Abhishek has led the company's growth with customers around the globe, and the technology is being trusted by renowned multibillion-dollar enterprises. In addition to the large enterprises, the app and the AI platform are empowering small businesses, handicraft artisans and creators in 100+ countries who otherwise found it hard to go online and sell.

Apart from imagery, Dresma continues to invest in the next generation of visual content like videos and Augmented Reality for eCommerce. Dresma's vision to disrupt the vertical of visual content has been supported by prominent Silicon Valley investors. They raised $3 million of Seed funding from Inventus Capital Partners, SVQuad and Thinkuvate in 2021.

The company has been featured in Tech Panda's Top 10 Places to Work and StartupBeat's Top 15 Startups Solving Real-World Problems with AI. Furthermore, Dresma Inc. has won the NVIDIA Inception Program and the TIE50 Program, a Premier Silicon Valley Startup award.

Abhishek is a graduate of Cornell University, New York and has worked in the software consulting and eCommerce domains before starting Dresma.

