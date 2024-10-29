drink technology India, PackMach Asia Expo, and World Tea & Coffee Expo 2024 raise the bar for business excellence

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Spanning over 18,000 sqm with more than 300 exhibitors from India and across the globe, the event drew in 14,756 domestic and international visitors, solidifying its reputation as the leading platform for innovation and collaboration in the beverage, liquid food, packaging, and tea & coffee industries.

The trade fair offered a comprehensive glimpse into the future, with over 3,000 cutting-edge solutions on display. Industry professionals from the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, liquid & solid food, pharma, and cosmetics sectors explored innovations in packaging, automation and digital transformation.

A New Era for drink technology in India

A major highlight was the announcement of the rebranding of drink technology India to drinktec India, aligning the trade fair with its prestigious global counterpart, drinktec, held in Munich, Germany. This strategic move highlights the growing importance of the Indian market in the global beverage industry and reaffirms Messe Muenchen India's commitment to elevating the trade fair's international profile.

Petra Westphal, Executive Vice President of YONTEX, remarked, "The rebranding of drink technology India to drinktec India signifies the beginning of a new chapter for India's beverage industry. This alignment with global standards gives Indian companies unmatched access to latest technologies and business opportunities, while cementing its role as the leading trade fair for the beverage and liquid food sectors in India and South Asia."

Markus Kosak, Executive Director, drinktec Cluster at YONTEX, added, "With the strength of the drinktec brand and the dedicated team at Messe Munchen India, we are creating a platform where local and international brands can converge. drinktec India will drive innovation, further modernize the industry and introduce global best practices. We look forward to continuing our contribution to the growth and transformation of the beverage sector in India and neighbouring regions."

Key Highlights from the Three-Day Event

Live Demonstrations: Visitors experienced the latest advancements in high-speed bottling lines, brewing systems, and sustainable packaging machinery through hands-on demos. These showcased how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping the industry.

Hosted Buyer Program: Connecting over 200 domestic and international buyers from Bhutan, Egypt, Ghana, Ethiopia, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Nepal and Sri Lanka, this exclusive program facilitated strategic business meetings with exhibitors, fostering high-value partnerships.

Buyer-Seller Forum: A standout feature of the event, the forum hosted over 500 buyer-seller meetings, allowing exhibitors to directly engage with potential buyers, resulting in numerous business deals and partnerships.

Insightful Conferences: Thought leaders shared perspectives on sustainability, automation, and digitalization, addressing upcoming market shifts and providing valuable insights for attendees.

place2beer Program: The growing popularity of craft beer was celebrated at the place2beer pavilion, where brewers showcased their latest creations and new brewing techniques, offering visitors an immersive experience.

Mahadevan Iyer, President of IPMMI, co-organizer of PackMach Asia Expo, shared his thoughts on the event, stating, "This year's innovations reflect the industry's evolving needs and the importance of staying ahead in a competitive market. The level of expertise and forward-thinking solutions on display reinforced why PackMach Asia Expo has become a must-attend trade fair for packaging professionals. The connections made here will not only drive immediate growth but also foster long-term collaboration and innovation across the packaging sector."

Exhibitors praised the trade fair for its ability to make meaningful collaborations. "drink technology India met our expectations this year, not just in terms of footfall but the quality of interactions. The audience was genuinely interested in our latest technologies in Packaging, Inspection, Process & Dispensing Equipment, asking insightful questions, and engaging in meaningful discussions. We didn't just generate leads; we initiated dialogues that we believe will lead to impactful partnerships. This platform continues to be indispensable for our business growth and innovation roadmap." stated Hari Menon, Managing Director, Ace Technologies India Pvt ltd

"At PackMach Asia Expo, the engagement went beyond just showcasing our range of Shrink & Stretch Wrap packaging solutions. What made this year stand out was the depth of conversations we had with potential clients. Rather than just displaying products, we had the opportunity to suggest customized solutions based on our experience of being in this field for 54 years. Such interactions foster long term partnerships and drives industry progress." added S S Cooper, Managing Director, Minipack Solutions Pvt ltd

Buyers were equally impressed by the comprehensive range of solutions on display. "PackMach Asia Expo 2024 was a transformative experience for us. The event allowed us to explore not just new technologies but tailored solutions that could directly enhance our packaging processes. The conversations with exhibitors gave us concrete, actionable steps to improve both efficiency and sustainability in our operations. This trade fair is an essential stop for anyone serious about staying ahead in the packaging industry." stated Shivaji Chakraborty, Head Packaging Development, Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd

"Drink Technology India offered us more than just a glimpse of the latest innovationsit provided a platform to discuss how these advancements could directly tackle our operational challenges. The insights gained from these discussions were invaluable for strategizing improvements in our production processes. The event's emphasis on practical, business-driven solutions truly sets it apart from other trade fairs." adds Lakkaraju Syamprasad, Chief Operating Officer, Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Limited.

Looking Ahead

Avisha Desai, Business Unit Head - Consumer & Capital Goods and International Business, Member of the Management Board, Messe Muenchen India, shared her reflections on the event's success: "This year's edition has underscored the critical role these industries play in not only fuelling economic growth but also in driving the innovation that will define their future. The overwhelming participation from both visitors and exhibitors is a clear testament to the need for a platform where business, innovation, and transformative ideas converge. The connections and collaborations formed here will not only shape the future of the beverage, packaging, and tea & coffee industries but will set new benchmarks for global standards. As industry leaders, it is our responsibility to seize this momentum, foster deeper collaboration, and ensure that we continue building a resilient, forward-looking ecosystem that thrives both in India and on the global stage."

Participants are already eagerly anticipating the next edition, where drinktec India, PackMach Asia Expo, and World Tea & Coffee Expo will once again serve as the key platforms for business growth and innovation. Additionally, all eyes are on the upcoming edition of drinktec Munich, scheduled for September 15-19, 2025.

Messe Muenchen India:

Founded in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH, Messe Muenchen India Pvt. Ltd. is one of the largest trade fair organizers in the country today. The company has an extensive portfolio of B2B trade fairs covering a wide range of consumer and capital goods as well as emerging technologies. The company serves the Indian industry and international market with powerful brands such as air cargo India, analytica Anacon India/India Lab Expo, bauma CONEXPO India, drink technology India, electronica India, IFAT India, Indian Ceramics Asia, Intersolar India/The smarter E India, LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA, MatDispens, Pack Mach Asia Expo, Pharma Pro Pack, productronica India, SmartTech Asia, World Tea & Coffee Expo, and many others.

Messe Muenchen India works closely with industry stakeholders to develop well-researched trade fairs that bring latest innovations to the market and facilitate meaningful business interactions. Headquartered in Mumbai with offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru, Messe Muenchen India connects global competence by bringing professionals together for business, learning and networking.

