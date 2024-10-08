Driving Healthcare 4.0: Key Takeaways from the 3rd Edition Healthcare Innovation Conclave, Pune

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: The 3rd Edition of the Healthcare Innovation Conclave was a grand success, bringing together healthcare professionals, innovators, and thought leaders to explore the future of healthcare and wellness. Under the THEME "HEALTHCARE 4.0: A VISION FOR SMART AND CONNECTED HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS", the event featured dynamic discussions, keynote speeches, and insightful presentations that illuminated the path toward a smarter, more integrated healthcare system.

Keynote Address and Welcome:

The event opened with a welcome from FAROOQ SHAIKH, Founder of Aristocrat Media, and Umesh Unnikrishnan, Director of the Medical Value Travel Council of India, setting the stage for the day's proceedings.

The keynote was delivered by Urvashi Prasad Director, Office of Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Government of India, who emphasized the government's commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and the importance of digital transformation in improving patient outcomes and access.

Panel 1: Digital Transformation in Healthcare

The first panel, titled "Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Bridging the Gap Between Hospitals and HealthTech", was moderated by Dr. Shalaka Sawant a Senior Healthcare Consultant. Panelists, including Rahul Datta (SVP, Ankura Hospital), Col (retd) Dr Sunil Rao (Group COO, Sahyadri Group of Hospitals), Dr.Anuj Tiwari (Group CEO, Sparsh Hospital), and Dr Rajiv Kumar Agarwal, (Medical Director, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College), shared their experiences on how technology is reshaping hospital operations, improving patient engagement, and addressing key challenges in care delivery.

Standalone Presentations - 1

The first standalone presentation was delivered by Arvind Pachhapur Chief Commercial Officer Strand Life Sciences on the topic "Bringing the Power of Genomics to Wellness". He shed light on how advancements in genomics are playing a crucial role in wellness and disease prevention.

Standalone Presentations - 2

Next, Rahul Sharma Director & Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at JM Financial talking on #Bazaarbuzz: Opportunities in the Current Market through a Technical Prism, providing valuable insights into emerging investment opportunities and the importance of having a well- researched, professionally managed investment portfolio that can stand resilient in every market scenario.

Standalone Presentations - 3

The third standalone presentation was delivered by Amol Shinde Product Specialist at Tata Tele Business Services on Azure for Healthcare, showcasing how cloud technologies are empowering hospitals with scalable, secure, and efficient solutions for patient data management and operational efficiency.

Panel 2: AI-Powered Healthcare.

THE SECOND PANEL explored the topic "AI-Powered Healthcare: Transforming Patient Care and Operational Efficiency". Moderated by jyoti david AGM - Communications at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre , the panel included experts like Arvind Pachhapur Business growth strategy and execution leader | CCO (Strand Life Sciences), Nilesh Sahasrabudhe Founder & CEO, NordicMojo Dr. Rishabh Bhandari Founder, Medisha.com Aditya Patkar CEO, Plus91 Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Soubhik Das COO & Founder, Manastik They discussed the rapid rise of AI in healthcare, its potential to enhance clinical accuracy, and the operational improvements it brings to healthcare systems globally.

Panel 3: Holistic Wellness

THE THIRD AND FINAL PANEL centered on "Holistic Wellness: Integrating Wellness in Daily Life", moderated by Dr. Kushan Shah Principal physician Nature Cure Ashram, Pune). Panelists, including Dr Manoj Kutteri Medical Director & CEO Atmantan Wellness Centre DR VIJAY PRATAP KUSHVAHA C.E.O.& Managing Director Ayurvita Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Sudhamoy Khasnobis Founder, LifeUno and Sagar Vazare Director of Kiaan Wellness provided deep insights into the growing focus on holistic health and wellness. They stressed the importance of integrating wellness practices into daily life, bridging traditional medicine with modern healthcare, and addressing the mental, emotional, and physical aspects of health.

Vote of Thanks

On behalf of the entire team, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the partners who made the 3rd Edition - Healthcare Innovation Conclave at MIT World Peace University, Pune a resounding success on 21st September 2024.

First, a special thanks to our Industry Partner - Medical Value Travel Council of India (MVTCI) for their strategic vision and support. We deeply appreciate the contribution of our Silver Partner, JM Financial, whose commitment added immense value to the event.

To our Technology Partner, Strand Life Sciences, and Digital Transformation Partner, Tata Tele Business, your cutting-edge solutions and insights truly highlighted the importance of innovation in the healthcare sector.

A big thank you to Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT WORLD PEACE UNIVERSITY|PUNE MIT World Peace University for being the incredible Hosting Partner and providing us with a world-class platform to bring together leaders in healthcare.

We also extend our appreciation to our Strategy Partners - Theistic Business Consultants and Satisfied Media Private Limited Redefine Marcom for their invaluable strategic guidance. Our Wellness Partner, Kiaan Wellness added a critical dimension of holistic care to the discussions.

Our Online Magazine Partner, siliconindia and Magazine Partner, Pharma Utility ensured that our message reached far and wide, and our PR Partner, Approach Entertainment played a vital role in driving engagement.

Lastly, a big thanks to our Gifting Partner, Gift Kya De for their thoughtful tokens of appreciation, and to Clove Lighting our Award Partner, for illuminating the achievements of our awardees.

To each of you, your collaboration was pivotal, and this event would not have been the success it was without your support. We look forward to many more opportunities to work together as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in healthcare.

Closing Remarks

The 3rd Edition of the Healthcare Innovation Conclave highlighted the immense potential of integrating technology and wellness in healthcare. From genomics and AI to holistic wellness and market opportunities, the event showcased innovative approaches driving the future of healthcare. As we look forward to more such initiatives, we thank all the participants, panelists, and awardees for making this conclave a grand success.

We are excited to continue this journey of healthcare innovation and look forward to hosting you at future events!

