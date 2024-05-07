Driving Innovation: The Role of Educational Institutions in Supporting Student Entrepreneurs - Parul University

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: Parul University continues its steadfast commitment to fostering entrepreneurship with the expansion and enhancement of its Parul Innovation and Entrepreneurship Research Centre (PIERC). Recognizing the vital role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and job creation, Parul University has established itself as a beacon of support for budding entrepreneurs in India.

In a significant move in 2015, Parul University registered the Section 8 company, PIERC, further formalizing its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship. PIERC is dedicated to providing complete support and services to startups, guiding them from inception through the growth phase.

Dr Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University emphasizes the importance of entrepreneurial skills in today's dynamic world, stating, "At Parul University, we believe that entrepreneurial skills are essential for success. The PIERC acts as a catalyst, equipping students with the tools, direction, and encouragement they need to transform their ideas into profitable endeavours."

The PIERC offers a comprehensive ecosystem for entrepreneurs, including:

1. Startup Counseling & Handhold Support:

* Personalized guidance and assistance are provided to aspiring entrepreneurs

* Helps students refine their business ideas and align them with real-world requirements and challenges

2. Fab Lab with Advanced Technology for Rapid Prototyping:

* State-of-the-art facility equipped with cutting-edge technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, and CNC routers

* Facilitates the creation and testing of prototypes, accelerating the product development process

3. Access to Pre-Seed & Seed Grants & Funding Opportunities:

* Connects startups with various sources of funding, including pre-seed and seed grants

* Guides securing funding from private investors, government grants, and short-term loans

* Helps startups navigate the funding landscape and access financial resources to fuel their growth

4. Co-working Space & Allied Resources:

* Offers flexible workspaces, meeting lounges, and seminar halls for startups to collaborate and innovate

* Creates a conducive environment for networking and knowledge sharing among entrepreneurs

5. Tailored Startup Programs:

* Includes incubation programs, launchpad programs, and acceleration programs tailored to the specific goals and challenges of startups

* Provides structured support and mentorship to help startups grow and scale their businesses

6. Product Development Facilities:

* Equipped with facilities and resources for product development and refinement

* Enables innovators to prototype, test, and iterate their products to ensure market readiness

7. Mentor Connect with Experienced Startup Mentors and Domain Experts:

* Facilitates connections between startups experienced mentors and domain experts

* Provides invaluable mentorship and support to help startups accelerate their growth and success

The impact of Parul University's Entrepreneurship Development Centre is undeniable, with over 180 startups incubated, creating over 1100 jobs and generating revenue of Rs 30 crores. Additionally, the PIERC has educated over 40,000 students in entrepreneurship and facilitated over Rs 8.6 crore in funding to support startup ventures.

Parul University's Entrepreneurship Development Centre remains committed to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs and driving economic growth through innovation and enterprise. With its comprehensive support system, the PIERC continues to empower students to translate their ideas into reality, further enriching India's entrepreneurial landscape.

To get more information, please visit: https://paruluniversity.ac.in/

