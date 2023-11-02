Driving Social Impact: Visa's Pledge With United Way Mumbai

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 2: In the tapestry of India's socio-economic landscape, non-profit organizations often play the role of weavers, carefully threading impactful solutions through the warp and weft of communities facing adversity. United Way Mumbai (UWM), with its two-decade legacy, stands as a testament to this commitment to transformation.

As a torchbearer in the Indian development sector, United Way Mumbai has been diligently working across urban and rural communities, pioneering the identification and implementation of solutions to some of our society's most pressing problems.

UWM's collaboration canvas extends across a network of over 600 non-profit organizations, bolstered by the support of a multitude of corporations. It is this intricate web of partnerships that forms the nucleus of their operations. Their engagement spans CSR programs, workplace giving campaigns, and various events. It includes the strategic design of CSR policies and strategies, the meticulous due diligence of non-profit partners, program execution, employee volunteering initiatives, rigorous impact assessments, and comprehensive financial and programmatic reporting.

Over the span of two decades, United Way Mumbai has been a catalyst for change, forging partnerships with over 300 companies and enlisting the support of over 100,000 individual donors. This concerted effort has translated into an investment of INR 843 Crore in more than 1200 community development projects, impacting the lives of over 12.9 million individuals. UWM's distinguishing expertise lies in identifying, designing, and executing high-impact projects in crucial domains such as Education, Health, Income, Environment, and Public Safety.

In a significant development, Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has extended a pledge of US$1 million to United Way Mumbai (UWM). This commitment is poised to pave the way for the empowerment of women-owned and women-focused businesses over the next three years.

The project's scope encompasses 170 villages and towns spread across four statesUttar Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Its core objective is to impart sustainable, long-term entrepreneurial skills to participants, focusing on women. The project aspires to provide training to over 8,500 women while simultaneously connecting them with financial services tailored to their enterprises and communities.

Visa's commitment extends globally, with an aim to help 50 million small and medium-sized businesses worldwide get online and future-proof their operations. Visa's collaboration with Hand in Hand International, where they provided US$2.4 million over three years to 75% women-owned businesses, is a testament to their dedication.

United Way Mumbai continues to be a beacon of social transformation in India, bringing a change through strategic partnerships. Visa's pledge is a testament to the trust and respect that UWM commands in the sector. Together, they are not just empowering women entrepreneurs; they are crafting a brighter and more inclusive future where women play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and positive difference.

