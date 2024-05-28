Dropout Academy Wins Best Edtech Startup of the Year at the National Fame Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: Dropout Academy, India's premier Pay after Placement Tech school, proudly announces their recent triumph as the winner of the prestigious "Best Edtech Startup of the Year" award at the 2024 National Fame Awards (NFA). The award thereby recognized the academy's steadfast commitment to providing affordable and high-quality tech education. Founder Mayur Karodia, founder of Dropout Academy, accepted the award from Ameesha Patel.

The award ceremony, hosted by Brand Impact, honored the impactful contributions made by individuals and organizations to national, economic, and social development. Prominent winners of the award, including Divyanka Tripathi, Udit Narayan, Rahul Dev, Alka Yagnik, Vindu Dara Singh, and more, were recognized for their exceptional dedication to customer satisfaction and high-quality product and service delivery. With over 15 years of experience, Brands Impact has coordinated three National Fame Awards ceremonies, graced by distinguished Chief Guests, Malaika Arora, Esha Deol Takhtani, Ameesha Patel, and Dia Mirza, to honor talent and contributions around the country.

Mayur Karodia, Founder, stands as the driving force behind Dropout Academy, India's premier pay-after-placement tech school. The academy reflects his vision for making high-paying tech skills accessible to all. Mayur, a distinguished alumnus of IIT Roorkee, has gained recognition for his TEDx talk in Malaysia and received a national award from the Vice President of India. Esteemed publications such as CNN, CNBC, and India Today have featured his remarkable journey. He stated, "Me and my team feel highly honored by the recognition at the National Fame Awards. We have received recognition for our efforts to democratize tech education and help students find employment, and we remain dedicated to preparing students for success in the fields of web development and UX design."

Dropout Academy, the first Pay-after-Placement Tech School in India, understands the paramount importance of providing potential students with affordable UX design and Web development courses so they can pursue their education without worrying about financial constraints. Its unique model enables students from a variety of backgrounds to pursue profitable jobs in technology. The academy offers networking and mentorship opportunities and is supported by major industry players such as Amazon, Myntra, Accenture, and Capgemini as hiring partners. Beyond virtual connections, Dropout Academy hosts exclusive offline meetups nationwide, promoting professional development and learning among aspiring designers and professionals.

Students at Dropout Academy benefit from a detailed curriculum created to meet industry demands and develop practical skills. The course includes:

* 1:1 live feedback sessions with industry expert mentors who have years of industry and teaching experience

* Engagement in 40+ assignments and 3 live projects, as a result of the curriculum's strong industry and practical focus

* Committed career counseling with 100% placement support, where students will be taught resume and portfolio building, along with mock interviews to train them.

Pupils undergo extensive training to develop into professionals in the competitive field of UX/UI design, covering everything from design basics to UI implementation with tools like Figma.

Dropout Academy's students affirm the strong impacts of its personalized mentorship and hybrid learning strategy. Former graphic designer turned UX/UI designer Divya Bhat credits the academy for its positive atmosphere and smooth process of career transition. In a similar vein, former architect Prachi Gupta attributes her career's revival to Dropout Academy, landing her a better-paying UI/UX designer position three months after training.

Dropout Academy's triumph at the 2024 National Fame Awards attests to its dedication to providing top-notch tech education to empower students. The academy is committed to developing a new generation of equipped tech talent that will define innovation and user experience in the future.

To know more, visit - https://www.thedropoutacademy.in/

