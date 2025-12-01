DS Creations Music Announces New Romantic Beat Track "Eyeliner" Featuring Vani Vashishthh

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: DS Creations Music has announced its upcoming romantic beat number "Eyeliner," led by actor-entrepreneur Vani Vashishthh and directed by filmmaker Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, marking a strategically positioned release for the label's growing music catalog.

Vani Vashishthh, known as the lead face of the world's first 3D Sanskrit film Anurakthi, brings a strong global background to the project. Originally from Muscat, Oman, with academic exposure in India and Australia and entrepreneurial grounding in Mumbai, she represents a multifaceted talent profile. Her cross-cultural upbringing, legal training, spiritual practice, and business leadership contribute to a distinctive personal brand that aligns with the expanding creative vision of DS Creations Music.

The track, set to release on December 8, 2025, is designed as a vibrant romantic beat number. Arun Solanki lends his voice to the song, with lyrics by Mukku and composition by Shatak Sharma (STK), recognized for chart-trending work including Ishq Ka Raja. Shot across lively Mumbai locations, the music video emphasizes youthful energy and a visually engaging narrative meant to appeal to mainstream digital audiences.

Opposite Vashishthh, the video features Siddhant Issar, known for his performances in Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav and Shaitani Rasmein. The project marks a notable shift for Issar, showcasing a softer, romantic screen persona aimed at broadening his appeal across demographics.

Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, who has previously collaborated with hundreds of emerging and established performers, highlights Vashishthh's disciplined work ethic, emotional intelligence, and expressive screen presence as key assets to the production. Her ability to interpret direction with immediacy and nuance was emphasized as a significant advantage during the shoot.

Beyond her acting career, Vashishthh leads Divine Child Vani, a platform offering psychic readings, counselling and spiritual guidance to clients ranging from industrialists to public figures. Her involvement in her family's longstanding business in diamonds and gemstones adds further depth to her entrepreneurial identity, reinforcing her positioning as an artist.

