DS Jindal Group Appoints Dayanand Shetty as Brand Ambassador for Jindal PVC Pipes & Flujo GFRP Rebars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: In a powerful brand move reflecting strength, trust, and innovation, DS Jindal Group, one of India's most trusted names in infrastructure and piping solutions, has announced the onboarding of acclaimed actor Dayanand Shettypopularly known as Daya from the iconic TV show CIDas the official brand ambassador for its two leading products: Jindal PVC Pipes and Flujo GFRP Rebars.

The announcement coincides with the unveiling of the company's new brand tagline:"Majbooti Ka Vishvas, Jindal Ke Saath."A phrase that encapsulates Jindal's commitment to quality, performance, and over 70 years of legacy in building a stronger India.

A Strong Match: Daya's Iconic Might Meets Jindal's Proven Strength

Dayanand Shetty has long been admired as the no-nonsense, door-breaking cop Daya, embodying raw power and dependabilitytraits that resonate deeply with Jindal's product philosophy. His persona aligns perfectly with the company's mission to deliver solutions that stand the test of time.

"Daya isn't just a characterhe's a cultural symbol of strength and trust. That's exactly what Jindal stands for," said Sahil Jindal, Managing Director, DS Jindal Group, who spearheaded the collaboration."This partnership is not just about marketingit's a shared commitment to excellence."

Jindal PVC Pipes: Engineered for Endurance

Jindal PVC Pipes have become synonymous with reliability across residential, agricultural, and commercial applications. Known for their corrosion resistance, leak-proof joints, and climate durability, these pipes are manufactured using state-of-the-art technology and top-grade raw materials.

Through this endorsement, Jindal aims to amplify its reach and reinforce the message that true strength comes with trust, a value Jindal delivers in every product.

Flujo GFRP Rebars: The Future of Sustainable Construction

Under its Flujo by Jindal brand, the group recently introduced Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebars, offering a high-performance alternative to traditional steel rebars. With exceptional corrosion resistance, lightweight build, and extended service life, Flujo GFRP Rebars are ideal for infrastructure in coastal regions, highways, and water-related structures.

"With Flujo, we're not just launching a productwe're delivering innovation. GFRP is the future, and we're proud to be leading the change," added Sahil Jindal.

Sahil Jindal: A Visionary at the Helm

As the young and dynamic Managing Director, Sahil Jindal has played a transformative role in expanding the group's portfoliofrom traditional piping to cement, hardware, LED lighting, and men's skincare. His focus on branding, digital transformation, and pan-India distribution has brought a fresh, future-forward vision to the 70+ year-old legacy.

Bringing Dayanand Shetty onboard reflects Sahil's deep understanding of India's cultural pulse and the importance of aligning brand identity with public trust.

"This isn't just a celebrity tie-up. It's a strategic statement of strength, quality, and our enduring promise to every customer and contractor," he emphasized.

"Majbooti Ka Vishvas, Jindal Ke Saath" - A Promise Built to Last

The newly unveiled tagline speaks volumes: a commitment to unmatched strength, unwavering trust, and quality construction solutions for a growing and ambitious India.

About DS Jindal Group

Founded over seven decades ago, DS Jindal Group has grown into one of India's most respected names in the steel and piping industry. The group's diverse product range includes MS & GI pipes, MLC, PVC, CPVC, uPVC, HDPE pipes, and now Flujo GFRP Rebars, backed by a reputation for innovation, reliability, and customer-first excellence.

Contact Information

website - www.jindal.co.in/

Head Office: New Delhi, India

Follow us on: Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

https://www.instagram.com/jindalpvcpipes

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sahiljindal

With Dayanand Shetty's strength and Jindal's legacy, India can now build with greater trust, durability, and pride.,

