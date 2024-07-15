DS Jindal Group Enters Cement Market with Flujo Brand, Focusing on East India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: The DS Jindal Group, renowned for its extensive experience and innovation in the piping industry, has made a significant foray into the cement market with its new brand, Flujo. Known for its high-quality products and trusted legacy, the group is set to revolutionize the cement industry, starting with a strong focus on the East India market.

Flujo represents a strategic expansion under the DS Jindal Group’s umbrella, leveraging its decades-long reputation for excellence. With a diverse portfolio spanning in Plastic Pipes, PE-AL-PE pipes, PVC pipes, uPVC pipes, HDPE pipes, and cPVC pipes, DS Jindal Group’s entry into cement underscores its commitment to delivering durable, reliable, and innovative building materials.

“This venture marks a pivotal moment for us,” commented Sahil Jindal, Managing Director of DS Jindal Group. “Flujo aims to uphold our legacy of quality and reliability while catering to the dynamic needs of Indian consumers. We are excited to introduce Flujo cement, which promises unmatched strength and performance.”

Flujo’s entry into the cement market aligns with its broader strategy to offer comprehensive solutions across the construction sector. The brand is set to introduce a range of cement products designed to meet the diverse demands of modern infrastructure projects and residential developments.

“The East India market presents a strategic opportunity for Flujo,” stated Sahil Jindal. “We aim to establish Flujo as a preferred choice among consumers and builders alike, leveraging our robust distribution network and commitment to customer satisfaction.”

With a focus on quality and innovation, Flujo cement promises to uphold the Jindal Group’s legacy of excellence. Backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and stringent quality control measures, Flujo is poised to set new benchmarks in the cement industry.

“Our goal is not just to meet industry standards but to exceed them,” added Sahil Jindal. “Flujo cement will embody our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity.”

As Flujo expands its footprint across East India, the DS Jindal Group remains committed to its mission of enhancing infrastructure and building a sustainable future. With Sahil Jindal’s leadership and vision, Flujo is well-positioned to become a trusted name in the cement sector, setting new standards of excellence and reliability.

In addition to cement, Flujo plans to introduce a wide array of building materials under its brand, further expanding its product portfolio and solidifying its presence in the construction market.

