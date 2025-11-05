DU Global Awarded Government of India Licence to Power Ethical Overseas Recruitment

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 5: DU Global, a trusted partner in global mobility and visa facilitation, today announced it has been awarded a Recruiting Agent (RA) Licence by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. This licence officially authorizes DU Global to recruit Indian citizens for overseas employment, reinforcing the company's role as a secure and compliant bridge between Indian talent and global opportunities.

The RA Licence, issued under the authority of the Protector General of Emigrants (PGE), is mandatory for any agency recruiting Indian nationals for work abroad. This recognition solidifies DU Global's commitment to ethical practices and regulatory compliance, ensuring a transparent and secure process for both employers and candidates. The company will now leverage its extensive global network and technological expertise to connect skilled Indian professionals with opportunities in high-demand sectors. DU Global is actively recruiting for roles in hospitality, technical services, construction, and healthcare in countries including Serbia, Bahrain, Greece, Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Korea and more.

"This licence is a testament to our unwavering commitment to compliance and building trusted, transparent pathways for global mobility," said Ankit Lamba, Head - Global Access at DU Global. "We are honored to receive this recognition from the Ministry of External Affairs. It enables us to further our mission of responsibly connecting India's immense talent pool with international opportunities, fostering growth for individuals and strengthening economies worldwide."

Manoj Dharmani, Group CEO at DU Global, added, "Receiving the RA licence is a pivotal moment that allows us to directly address the growing demand for skilled Indian professionals across the globe. Our focus is on creating seamless and secure journeys for candidates to embark on their international careers, backed by our deep expertise in cross-border processes."

DU Global's registration can be verified on the official MEA portal.

DU Global is a trusted bridge between people, governments, and opportunities worldwide. From visa facilitation and biometric enrollment to workforce recruitment and verification, we simplify the way citizens, businesses, and nations connect. With a footprint across 6 countries and a strong technology backbone, DU Global delivers secure, seamless, and customer-centric solutions that enhance mobility and trust.

