The company has recently bagged a deal worth 34.15 crores from the entertainment conglomerate, Laddu Gopal Venture Private Limited. The deal involved Global Market Insights IT Services 100 subsidiary of Pressure Sensitive Systems looking after the Film Editing, Film development work, Film Animation Work, managing end-to-end creative requirements for Laddu Gopal Venture that shall enhance, redefine its video production capacity.

Global Market Insights IT Services LLC 100% subsidiary of Pressure Sensitive Systems has been the leading post production and 3D animation company of India. The company was incorporated on 3rd December 1987 and has been a reputed name in the business. The post-production and 3D animation conglomerate boasts of a highly professional and state of the art facility and is a BSE listed company. Dubai-based, Global Market Insights IT Services LTT is a subsidiary of the Pressure Sensitive Systems Ltd.

With this deal,

Pressure Sensitive Systems, in association with Laddu Gopal Venture shall elevate the standards of film-making in the country. The company shall incur a reasonable profit and the deal shall add to the company's exemplary vision. A massive incline in the share price of the company post the announcement can also be anticipated. The company continues to outshine with its exceptional video-making capabilities under the leadership of the board of directors and senior management.

The company comes with a supremacy in creating 3D animated movies and post production. This massive deal also marks one of the biggest collaborations of 2023 in the entertainment industry.

The order of INR 34.15 crores from Laddu Gopal Venture Pvt. Ltd. is a significant achievement for Global Market Insights IT Services LLC. It highlights the company's expertise in post-movie editing and 3D animation and underscores its commitment to delivering top-quality work to clients. This order shall mark the beginning of a long and successful partnership between the two companies, and we can expect to see more impressive work from Global Market Insights IT Services LLC in the future.

